There are other challenges. For example, the scientist Roberto Di Salvo is collaborating in the USA on the project of the Usnc reactor, that is Ultra Safe Nuclear, in which the atomic fuel is enclosed in ceramic tablets and which, the inventors assert, switches off by itself in case of problems.

On the frontier of miniaturizable technologies, a nuclear cardiac pacemaker was already built half a century ago, but from a practical point of view today we do not go below the size of reactors for submarines or for the new icebreakers launched in Russia, generally 4 or 6 compact reactors per ship. The satellites have no reactors on board but heat sources, called Rtg, radioisotope thermal generator, but they produce very little power; for space missions beyond Mars they will be indispensable, since from Jupiter onwards the sun is too weak and far away to give energy to the photovoltaic panels.

Nuclear fusion energy, the same energy that lights up the sun and other stars, is still far away. But its silhouette can be seen on the horizon. The international experiences conducted for the Iter project in Cadarache, on the outskirts of Marseille, the Sparc and the Arc under study with the MIT in Boston, the Dtt in Frascati where Eni and Enea work show where this new form is of clean nuclear energy.

It involves fusing two tiny hydrogen atoms together, which join together and transform into a larger helium atom. But the temperatures are so immense, millions of degrees, that there are no materials capable of resisting the reaction without melting. Thus the plasma reaction is held suspended with magnetic force without there being any contact with the walls of the reactor, which is made like a donut and is named with the Russian acronym Tokamak. It still takes a long time, perhaps decades, but fusion will be achieved for sure, also because it was already achieved decades ago on a small and experimental scale.

The future spread of the fusion depends mainly on the ability to develop cheaper components for Tokamak. One of the limitations of fusion is the cost of the materials needed to produce magnetic fields so powerful and stable that they are capable of holding the plasma in suspense. Today, superconductors based on niobium-titanium or niobium-tin alloys are generally used: they are very expensive, made up of rare materials, they are difficult to work with, they are extremely delicate and fragile. Even magnesium diboride, developed in Geneva by CERN directed by the Italian Fabiola Gianotti, seems to resist too little to the jolts generated by its own magnetic field.