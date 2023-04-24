Thyssenkrupp: CEO Martina Merz resigns – share collapses

picture alliance / SvenSimon | Malte Ossowski/Sven Simon

The CEO of the industrial group Thyssenkrupp, Martina Merz, resigns. The Essen-based group announced this on Monday afternoon. As early as June 1, she is to replace Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego at the top, former Spain CEO of Siemens and currently head of the car supplier Norma Group. The separation was decided by mutual agreement reports the “Handelsblatt”. Merz had to face headwinds from unions and management because of the planned restructuring of the group and the spin-off of the steel division.

The CEO of the steel group Thyssenkrupp, Martina Merz, resigns. The Essen-based industrial group announced this on Monday afternoon. Accordingly, she should leave the group at the end of May. Before that, there had been talks with the supervisory board about a mutual termination of her mandate. The Personnel Committee now intends to comply with her wish.

Merz has been CEO of the industrial group since 2019 – and only extended her contract until 2028 around a year ago, in May 2022. As the “Handelsblatt” reports, the group plans to continue with the planned strategy – only with a different competence profile at the top. Merz had already indicated to the supervisory board last year that she did not want to be CEO of Thyssenkrupp forever.

The Personnel Committee proposed Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego as his successor. He had previously managed the Spanish activities of Siemens, among other things, and took over the management of the automotive supplier Norma Group on January 1, 2023. He is to take over the management at Thyssenkrupp on June 1st.

Stock falls 13 percent

As the “Handelsblatt” reports, citing insiders, Borrego should use his M&A experience to promote the sale of the steel division. Merz had so far failed with this step and the further reorganization of the group – also because parts of the management and the IG Metall union wanted to hold on to the steel business and opposed Merz. Merz, on the other hand, wanted to set up Thyssenkrupp as a holding company, under which each division would run its business independently.

“In Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego, we have been able to gain an international manager with broad industrial experience in the areas of digitization and Industry 4.0 as well as very experienced finance and M&A experts for the future management of Thyssenkrupp,” Professor Siegfried Russwurm is quoted in the press release . “With him at the helm, we will continue on the path of transformation based on the strategic lines that have been developed,” Russwurm continued. “The restructuring of Thyssenkrupp is not yet complete.”

