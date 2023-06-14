Thyssenkrupp: Habeck collects the steel hammer

Some steel smelters have just come off their shift, still wearing their hard hats. On the stage, Tekin Nasikkol, head of the central works council for the steel division, warms up the demonstrators. He yells into the microphone: “Our path to a green future is in jeopardy.” Without the billions in federal funding, tens of thousands of jobs would be on fire. Not the Friday for Future demonstrators, but the Thyssenkrupp workers are the real environmentalists. The only obstacle on the way to an environmentally friendly future is the lack of subsidies. Nasikkol poisoned: “The book of a thousand excuses must now be closed.” The message is clear: Mr. Habeck, deliver! The crowd applauds, cheers, hoots and throws their fists in the air.