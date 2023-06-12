Thyssenkrupp: IPO of hydrogen subsidiary before summer | free press

Thyssenkrupp wanted to take its subsidiary Nucera public as early as 2022 – now the step is apparently imminent. The company expects proceeds of up to 600 million euros.

Thyssenkrupp is serious about that initial public offering its hydrogen subsidiary Nucera. The placement of the shares is planned before the summer break, provided the market environment plays along, the steel and industrial group announced on Monday.

According to the information, Thyssenkrupp intends to hold a majority stake in its subsidiary in the long term. The previous minority shareholder Industrie De Nora wants to continue its long-standing partnership with the company.

At the IPO wants Thyssenkrupp According to Nucera, mainly newly issued ones Stammaktien offer from a capital increase. The proceeds – around 500 million to 600 million euros are expected – are to be used to expand the alkaline water electrolysis business. Thyssenkrupp had already considered an IPO for Nucera last year, but initially refrained from doing so due to the volatile market conditions. (dpa)