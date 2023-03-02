



Communication World Network News(CWW) On February 27th local time, an international event with global influence in the field of communications——MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress)Held in Barcelona, ​​Spain. More than 75,000 communication operators, equipment manufacturers, industry leaders and professionals from more than 200 countries and regions gathered here.Co-founder of AsiaInfo, Chairman of AsiaInfo TechnologyDr. Tian SuningInvited to attend the conference and in “GTI International Industry Summit“Give a speech and participate in the launch ceremony of GTI 3.0.

Picture: Tian Suning and Dong Xin, General Manager of China Mobile 、 Deputy General Manager Gao Tongqing Waiting for domestic and foreign industry leaders to jointly release GTI 3.0

GTI International Industry SummitIt is the most influential event in the GTI initiative, bringing together global mobile communication industry leaders, policy decision makers, and industry partner leaders to discuss industry trends and share cutting-edge thinking and innovations.

Industry digital intelligence drives the vigorous development of 5G private network

Tian Suning said that as a new type of infrastructure, 5G private network has the characteristics of safer, more stable, higher coverage efficiency, large uplink, private network data isolation and flexible evolution5 core features. With the acceleration of digital and intelligent transformation of thousands of industries, new services such as autonomous driving, smart power plants, and AR/VR place high bandwidth and low latency requirements on dedicated networks (referred to as: private networks), and the global 5G private network market is booming. It is estimated that the global 5G private network market will reach about 28.4 billion in 2023, and the Asia-Pacific region will become the world‘s largest private network market.

Picture: Dr. Tian Suning delivered a speech

AsiaInfo: Create a 5G proprietary connection in the era of digital intelligence

At present, AsiaInfo has mature practices in the three mainstream private network connection methods in the industry-virtual private network/5G network slicing, 5G hybrid private network, and 5G independent private network. AsiaInfo supported China Mobile in building an end-to-end management system for 5G network slicing services at the network level, and cooperated with a number of communication operators in China to deploy 5G network slicing in power grids, airports, industries, media and other industries, forming best practices. Won the “Global Best Practice Award for Network Slicing” at the 5G World 2021 World Summit. In terms of 5G hybrid private network and independent private network, AsiaInfo and Hainan Mobile jointly built the world‘s largest 5G private network in the field of nuclear power, effectively supporting Hainan nuclear power production safety monitoring, equipment management and mobile office, providing 5G for the nuclear power industry The technology application example has become the first initiative of China Nuclear Power in the field of global nuclear power informatization construction. Recently, AsiaInfo has reached a consensus with a number of nuclear power companies to help them deploy 5G private networks to production, management, office and other fields.

AsiaInfo’s 5G private network core technology and innovation

Tian Suning said that in the field of 5G private network, AsiaInfo continues to invest in research and development, insists on innovation, and has achieved fruitful results. AsiaInfo has independently developed a 5G O-RAN base station that meets the O-RAN standard, and has cooperated with partners from all walks of life to explore intelligent energy conservation, reducing the power consumption of 5G base stations by 20%-30% without interrupting services. Based on cloud-native technology, AsiaInfo quickly deploys 5G cloud core network in public cloud, private cloud, container and other environments. The product has been launched on the AWS Marketplace application store, providing users with fast, light, elastic, safe and green 5G connection Serve. AsiaInfo Technology advocates the construction of a “communication-computing integration” 5G private network, which decouples the idle computing power of a large number of 5G BBUs from communication services, and provides flexible and low-cost computing power support without adding additional hardware devices, providing communication operators with “Investment should be subtracted, resources should be multiplied, and capabilities should be added.”

Tian Suning pointed out that the construction of 5G private network in the era of digital intelligence is inseparable from a mature industrial ecology. AsiaInfo is willing to join hands with global communication operators to promote the development of GTI, build a dedicated 5G network in the era of digital intelligence, and empower the digital transformation of the industry.



