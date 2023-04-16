Tian Xuan: Improve the independent director system and return the “key” to small and medium shareholders_Daily Fund Network

18 months after the Kangmei Pharmaceutical case awakened the independent directors (also known as independent directors) to lie down and win the “sweet dream”, the independent director system of listed companies in China once again ushered in the “big test” of the rules.

On April 14, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on the Reform of the Independent Director System of Listed Companies” (hereinafter referred to as the “Opinions”). Reform measures are put forward in eight aspects, including the director selection system, strengthening the protection of independent directors’ performance of duties, strict supervision and management of independent directors’ performance of duties, improving the responsibility restraint mechanism of independent directors, and improving a coordinated and efficient internal and external supervision system, in order to further optimize the independent directors of listed companies. The system points out the direction and provides compliance.

“Chinese independent directors” have long been neither “independent” nor “sensible”

Marked by the “Investment Company Act” promulgated by the United States in 1940, the independent director system has been an important existence in safeguarding the “interests of the majority” in the mature capital market since its birth. Expressing independent opinions from a position above interests can correct the problems existing in the principal-agent mechanism in modern corporate governance. This puts higher demands on the independent directors: to form checks and balances on the internal control of the management of listed companies with their own high degree of diligence and responsibility, and to realize the equity checks and balances governance mechanism of “voting with feet” and “voting with hands”. .

Based on the successful experience of the independent director system in the United Kingdom and the United States, upholding the principle of improving the corporate governance structure and maintaining small and medium-sizedshareholderIn August 2001, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Guiding Opinions on Establishing an Independent Director System in Listed Companies” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guiding Opinions”), formally introducing the independent director system into China. It is a pity that the primary arrangements from the system design level have not really been able to help the governance of listed companies that have been weak for a long time. From the point of view of the system itself, the “Guiding Opinions” only stipulates that independent directors have the duty of integrity and diligence, and their mission of caring for the legitimate rights and interests of minority shareholders, but does not specify the specific responsible objects of independent directors. The lack of function lays the groundwork.

From the beginning of exploration in 1999 to the official implementation in 2002, despite more than 20 years of exploration, the words “diligence and responsibility” are still “castle in the sky” out of reach for China‘s independent director system. “.

China‘s independent director system is different from the environment in which foreign independent director systems operate. Due to the lack of independent selection, operating mechanisms, and effective incentive and protection mechanisms, China‘s independent directors have long been neither “independent” nor “sensible” “, and even some independent directors have gone further and further away from the original intention of supervision and checks and balances.

What new changes will be made to the independent director system?

The release of the latest “Opinions” is just a “good medicine” for the independent director system and practice in China, to strengthen the responsibility of independent directors to perform their duties, and to strengthen the effectiveness of independent director supervision.

First, the policy will reshape the independence of independent directors. The “Opinions” clearly stated that “investor protection agencies and other entities are encouraged to nominate independent directors through public solicitation of shareholders’ rights in accordance with the law”, which will fundamentally reshape the foundation of independent directors’ independence.

For a long time, the right to nominate independent directors of listed companies in China has mostly been in the hands of major shareholders or management, and basically controlled by the actual controller or chairman of the company. More importantly, the remuneration of independent directors involving core interests is determined and paid by the actual controller of the listed company. “Eating people with soft mouths and short hands” is also the fundamental reason why China‘s independent directors are criticized as “vases”. In listed companies in mature capital markets, most of the independent directors do not receive remuneration from the company, and the selection is carried out through an independent third-party organization, which fundamentally establishes the foundation for the independence of independent directors.

Second, the policy realizes the coexistence of responsibility and protection.With regard to tightening the responsibilities of independent directors, the “Opinions” clearly “strengthen the accountability of independent directors for their failure to perform their duties”, and also stated that “reasonably determine the form, proportion and amount of civil liability of independent directors” and “clarify the relationship between independent directors and independent directors”. Non-independent directors bear common but differentiated legal responsibilities” “Encourage listed companies to insure directors’ liability for independent directorsInsurance”。

On the basis of the balance of rights and responsibilities, the protection of independent directors’ performance risks is an important condition for the continuous improvement of the independent director system. Even in a mature capital market where the class action system and the independent director system are more developed, in addition to major difficulties such as company bankruptcy or major accounting scandals due to dereliction of duty, independent directors are listed as defendants in class actions and are even fined to bear litigation responsibilities out of their own pockets , which rarely occurs in practice. The “Opinions” clearly encourage “independent director insurance”, which can effectively avoid the “chilling effect” in the process of independent director performance, effectively reduce the associated risks of independent directors, and encourage more people with professional knowledge at the level of confidence. Join the team of independent directors to supervise and manage.

Although compared with the “Guiding Opinions” issued in 2001, after more than 20 years of trial and error, the new version of the “Guiding Opinions” has been fully localized to a large extent in combination with the governance practices of listed companies with Chinese characteristics, avoiding the The “acclimatization” that was completely imported at the beginning basically conforms to the actual social and economic conditions faced by Chinese listed companies and the internal structural requirements of corporate governance optimization.

China is far from establishing a mature independent director system with Chinese characteristics, and there is still room for improvement, which can be summarized as two “degrees” of improvement:

First, it is necessary to further enhance the protection level of the independent director system and norms. In mature capital markets, most of the independent director system norms are based on the “Company Law” and “Company Law”.securitiesLaw and other basic laws have been established, while the system supply guarantee for independent directors in China still comes from the normative documents of government departments or industry associations, lacking a higher level of authority.

In the future, in the “Company Law” “securitiesDuring the revision process of the Law, the independent director system arrangement was reorganized and positioned from the legal level, and its legal status as the basic system of capital market governance was confirmed and improved.

Second, it is necessary to further improve the incentive compatibility arrangement of the independent director system and improve the matching degree of independent director’s responsibilities and rights. The experience of a mature capital market shows that, compared with harsh laws that can be dealt with in a single pot if something goes wrong, a set of incentive-compatible institutional arrangements that run through corporate governance before, during and after the event can give independent directors a full sense of security and at the same time receive The sense of urgency and mission of fulfilling their duties attracts and guarantees more professionals to participate in the supervision of corporate governance with greater enthusiasm and fuller attitude.

Specifically, at the level of incentives: on the one hand, to ensure material incentives and further improve the treatment and discourse power of independent directors, it is possible to allow a small amount of equity in listed companies where independent directors work, thereby stimulating independent directors’ sense of ownership and enhancing their discourse ability. On the other hand, strengthen spiritual incentives, use market logic to build a market-oriented evaluation system for independent third-party independent directors, timely feedback independent director information to the outside world through market evaluation and market disclosure, shape the personal brand of independent directors, and select independent directors for listed companies Provide a basis for judgment, promote the standardization and standardization of independent directors’ occupations, and improve the ability of independent directors to perform their duties diligently.

In terms of restraint, compared with positive economic incentives, negative incentives rooted in reputation may be more able to mobilize high-quality talents with professional knowledge to join the team of independent directors.

On the one hand, tighten the limit on the number of concurrent independent directors (according to the “Guidelines for the Performance of Independent Directors of Listed Companies” revised by the China Association of Listed Companies in 2020, each independent director can concurrently serve as an independent director of five listed companies at most, and the working hours should not be less than 15 days. working days), narrowing the restriction on the part-time job of an independent director to “up to three independent directors of listed companies, and not concurrently serving as directors of other listed companies,executivesand other positions”, so as to ensure that independent directors invest enough time and energy in a specific company to play an effective supervisory and consulting role. On the other hand, establish a reputation evaluation system and increase negative incentives for independent directors. According to the negative list and access system of the director market, once an independent director causes the company to go bankrupt or is suspected of violating laws and regulations due to personal reasons, he will face a heavy loss of personal reputation, and even face a lifelong ban from the capital market.

With the opening of the comprehensive registration system, the era of luxury and money at any cost in China‘s capital market has come to an end. It is expected that with the continuous iterative optimization of the independent director system, Chinese independent directors can completely tear off the “vase” label that is neither independent nor “sensible”, and lead China in the deep awakening of rights awareness, responsibility awareness, and risk awareness. The governance of listed companies has entered a new high-quality stage that is at the same frequency as economic development.

