Source title: Tian Xuan of Tsinghua University expects the Beijing Stock Exchange to expand into a trillion-dollar market in the next three to five years

On November 15, the Beijing Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the “Beijing Stock Exchange”) celebrated its one-year anniversary. In the past year, the Beijing Stock Exchange has continued to accelerate: the number of listed companies has reached 123, the number of qualified investors has exceeded 5.2 million, and more than 580 public funds have entered the market. How has the operation of the Beijing Stock Exchange been over the past year, how does it view the liquidity issue, and how will the innovation of rules and systems evolve? In this regard, the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter interviewed Tian Xuan, deputy dean of the PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University and chair professor of finance. In Tian Xuan’s view, on the basis of institutional innovation, the Beijing Stock Exchange has continuously developed and improved, and has gradually become a standardized financing platform for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. With the continuous expansion, the Beijing Stock Exchange, which mainly serves “specialized, specialized, and new” enterprises, may produce hundreds of billions of enterprises with high-quality development. In the next three to five years, the Beijing Stock Exchange will continue to enrich financing channels and accelerate the pace of listing of high-quality innovative companies. The market size is expected to reach trillions. Growing into a standardized financing platform, the influx of high-quality enterprises will improve liquidity Beijing News Shell Finance: How has the operation of the Beijing Stock Exchange been in the past year? Tian Xuan: Since the Beijing Stock Exchange has been in operation for a year, it has adhered to the basic positioning of serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The market has continued to expand and has exceeded 100. Most of them have high-tech attributes, and the subsequent innovation layer reserves are sufficient. From the perspective of specific financing arrangements, corporate listing performance and the implementation of subsequent transfer to the board, the Beijing Stock Exchange has continuously developed and improved on the basis of institutional innovation, and has gradually become a standardized financing platform for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The liquidity of the sector has been continuously strengthened, and the investor structure has also been continuously improved. At the same time, under the background of the comprehensive registration system, the prototype of the multi-level capital market has basically been formed, and the market pattern of dislocation distribution and linkage development of multi-segment markets in my country has been further improved. Beijing News Shell Finance: In September this year, TEDA New Materials became the first company to be rejected since the Beijing Stock Exchange opened. What do you think of the listing of companies under the registration system? Tian Xuan: TEDA New Materials is currently not eligible for listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange. Its industry has a high market concentration, and the company’s own product structure is relatively simple, so it does not have strong core competitiveness. From the perspective of company management, its management standardization also needs to be strengthened. In addition, there are certain uncertainties in the information disclosure matters of the company, and there are certain market risks. Under the registration system, on the premise that the basic listing conditions are met, the listing and issuance of new shares on the Beijing Stock Exchange is dominated by the market, and the company’s rejection will not become a recurring event. Moreover, the Beijing Stock Exchange is currently in the stage of market expansion, and high-quality innovative enterprises Listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange is also encouraged by policy. However, the positioning of the Beijing Stock Exchange is clear, and “rejected” also means that the Beijing Stock Exchange has clear standards, positioning and requirements for the listing of enterprises, and the enterprises themselves need to make objective judgments, and the relevant disclosure documents and procedures must be standardized and sufficient. Beijing News Shell Finance: How to understand the liquidity and valuation of the Beijing Stock Exchange at this stage? Tian Xuan: The Beijing Stock Exchange is still in its infancy. The market capacity is small, and it is dominated by small-cap stocks. The basic market for circulation has not yet been formed, and low valuations are normal. In response to valuation issues, we will further optimize listing standards, place more emphasis on corporate innovation and growth, improve listing efficiency, relax listing channels for high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises, and give full play to the characteristics of connecting the basic layer and innovation layer of the New Third Board; improve the degree of market openness, set Special provisions to attract red-chip companies to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, try to promote the expansion of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and attract high-quality and high-growth companies to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange. From the perspective of market transactions, the current holding period of shareholders is relatively long, the transaction frequency is low, and the liquidity is not comparable to other sectors such as the main board dominated by mature companies. In response to the improvement of the liquidity of the Beijing Stock Exchange, it is recommended to optimize the investor suitability management system, adjust the threshold for individual investors to enter the market, and carry out hierarchical and classified risk management and control. In addition, it can be considered to gradually introduce the T+0 transaction mechanism and guide the investment of long-term capital. Enriching the assets of the Beijing Stock Exchange will facilitate investors to diversify asset allocation, and provide venture capital with more investment options for high-quality innovative SME equity assets. Actively promote the development of market maker business, leverage institutional investors to enhance the market’s price discovery capabilities, reduce investors’ transaction costs on the Beijing Stock Exchange, and improve transaction convenience. At the same time, strengthen investor education and supervision, create a favorable market environment, and do a good job in protecting the rights and interests of investors. In the future, with the increase in market growth and the continuous influx of high-quality companies, the investor structure will gradually be enriched, the liquidity will gradually increase, and the valuation will continue to increase. The practice of the board transfer mechanism has set sail, and it is expected to create a 100 billion-level enterprise Beijing News Shell Finance: The price inquiry system of the Beijing Stock Exchange has just begun to be tried. What is the development trend of its pricing mechanism? Tian Xuan: There are three types of issuance methods for stock issuance on the Beijing Stock Exchange: inquiry issuance, bidding issuance and direct pricing. Currently, direct pricing is the main method, which is mostly determined based on the company’s past performance. See also ASviS: "Now a pact for youth employment to protect the new generations" Judging from the actual operation, the market sentiment of the Beijing Stock Exchange has been greatly disturbed in the initial period, and due to the influence of the capital increase in the innovation layer or the auction transaction before the listing, the issuance price is high. With the gradual stable operation of the market, the market pricing has gradually returned to the fundamentals of corporate development, the breakage rate has decreased, and the pricing of the Beijing Stock Exchange has become increasingly reasonable. Beijing News Shell Finance: Under the transfer mechanism, will the Beijing Stock Exchange, which encourages “specialization, specialization and newness”, give birth to companies with a market value of 100 billion? Tian Xuan: At present, three companies have successfully transferred from the Beijing Stock Exchange to the ChiNext Board and the Science and Technology Innovation Board, which shows that the practice of my country’s transfer mechanism has officially started, and it has strong operability. This is also very important for the construction of my country’s multi-level capital market. one aspect. The transfer mechanism of the Beijing Stock Exchange has also played an exemplary role in the transfer of other sectors, and the transfer between different sectors will be more common in the future. Under the transfer board mechanism, the channel of “basic layer-innovation layer-Beijing Stock Exchange-transfer board (Science and Technology Innovation Board/GEM)” will be smoother, and the financing needs of enterprises at different stages and levels will be better met. Encouraged by this mechanism, the Beijing Stock Exchange, which mainly serves “specialized, specialized and new” enterprises, is very likely to produce hundreds of billions of enterprises with high-quality development in the future. Beijing News Shell Finance: At present, the Beijing Stock Exchange regards high-quality expansion as one of its key tasks. What is the market size expected to reach in the next three to five years? Tian Xuan: The Beijing Stock Exchange is positioned to serve innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Currently, there are a number of high-quality high-tech innovative enterprises. With the improvement of laws and regulations, smooth delisting channels, regulatory system reform, investor rights protection and other supporting systems, the Beijing Stock Exchange will continue to enrich financing channels, improve the level of opening up, and accelerate high-quality innovation in the next three to five years. The rhythm of the listing of large-scale enterprises, forming a more reasonable market scale, constantly stimulating market vitality, and improving market liquidity, it is expected to reach a trillion-dollar market. On the road of marketization, it is still necessary to strengthen the interconnection of various sectors Beijing News Shell Finance: What is the key to the success of the registration system reform? Tian Xuan: The key to the success of the registration system reform is to give the market the right to choose investment decisions, to diversify the listing conditions at the entrance, simplify the procedures, and greatly improve the efficiency of the listing of enterprises. The market really plays a central role in the allocation of resources, and the market trend will become more rational and professional, which will help to promote a virtuous circle of the capital market. The system design is fully integrated with the mature market. The market-oriented pricing model and the gradual improvement of the delisting mechanism will also stimulate enterprises to increase their efforts to develop new technologies and cultivate a group of high-quality, high-growth technological innovation enterprises. The investor structure will change, and long-term investors will deeply participate in the value discovery of new shares, forming a sound investment and financing ecosystem that is conducive to the development of science and technology companies and the overall industry. Beijing News Shell Finance: Recently, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange plans to revise the main board rules to attract market attention. What adjustments or breakthroughs may the Beijing Stock Exchange make in the future? Tian Xuan: The new listing rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have revised the expected market value threshold for listing, revenue, and R&D expenditure, which are attractive to special technology companies, especially early-stage technology that has not yet been commercialized and has low profitability. For enterprises, it will trigger a new wave of listings. In the next step, the Beijing Stock Exchange needs to consolidate the foundation for the stable operation of the market in terms of improving laws and regulations, smooth delisting channels, reform of the regulatory system, and protection of investors’ rights and interests. Further improve capital market services, such as researching and launching innovative investment products with the theme of the Beijing Stock Exchange, promoting the opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and guiding “patient” funds and overseas funds to enter the market, etc., continue to stimulate market vitality, and give full play to the efficiency of capital market resource allocation , to truly build the North Exchange into a gathering place for high-quality innovative enterprises. Beijing News Shell Finance: With the full implementation of the registration system, what key changes will the financing structure of the financial market usher in? How does China‘s capital market truly embark on the road of marketization? Tian Xuan: In the future, the capital market will gradually enter the era of comprehensive registration system, the market mechanism will be further improved, the investor structure will be more abundant, and the market ecology of survival of the fittest will gradually be formed. The competitiveness of enterprises will be more reflected in technological innovation and long-term development potential. Technological innovation enterprises will usher in a more mature, inclusive and high-quality financial environment, and the proportion of direct financing will be substantially increased. For China‘s capital market to truly embark on the road of marketization, it is also necessary to complete the connection between the main board and the Sci-tech Innovation Board, ChiNext, Beijing Stock Exchange and other sectors as soon as possible, and strengthen the interconnection of various sectors. On this basis, the unification of the capital market, including the connection between the regional equity market and the high-level capital market and the unification of the bond market, promotes the integration of my country’s financial capital and industrial capital, as well as finance and entities, so that finance can truly serve the development of the real economy. play a supporting role. Continue to improve the supporting system, optimize the delisting process, and increase the delisting rate; in terms of investor rights protection, establish multiple channels for supervision and rights protection; continue to expand the degree of opening to the outside world and increase the attractiveness of foreign investment. See also Commodities: increase the war reserve and adjust the supply and demand to stabilize expectations Beijing News Shell Finance reporter Hu Meng

On November 15, the Beijing Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the “Beijing Stock Exchange”) celebrated its one-year anniversary.

In the past year, the Beijing Stock Exchange has continued to accelerate: the number of listed companies has reached 123, the number of qualified investors has exceeded 5.2 million, and more than 580 public funds have entered the market. How has the operation of the Beijing Stock Exchange been over the past year, how does it view the liquidity issue, and how will the innovation of rules and systems evolve? In this regard, the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter interviewed Tian Xuan, deputy dean of the PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University and chair professor of finance. In Tian Xuan’s view, on the basis of institutional innovation, the Beijing Stock Exchange has continuously developed and improved, and has gradually become a standardized financing platform for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. With the continuous expansion, the Beijing Stock Exchange, which mainly serves “specialized, specialized, and new” enterprises, may produce hundreds of billions of enterprises with high-quality development. In the next three to five years, the Beijing Stock Exchange will continue to enrich financing channels and accelerate the pace of listing of high-quality innovative companies. The market size is expected to reach trillions.

Growing into a standardized financing platform, the influx of high-quality enterprises will improve liquidity

Beijing News Shell Finance: How has the operation of the Beijing Stock Exchange been in the past year?

Tian Xuan: Since the Beijing Stock Exchange has been in operation for a year, it has adhered to the basic positioning of serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The market has continued to expand and has exceeded 100. Most of them have high-tech attributes, and the subsequent innovation layer reserves are sufficient.

From the perspective of specific financing arrangements, corporate listing performance and the implementation of subsequent transfer to the board, the Beijing Stock Exchange has continuously developed and improved on the basis of institutional innovation, and has gradually become a standardized financing platform for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

The liquidity of the sector has been continuously strengthened, and the investor structure has also been continuously improved. At the same time, under the background of the comprehensive registration system, the prototype of the multi-level capital market has basically been formed, and the market pattern of dislocation distribution and linkage development of multi-segment markets in my country has been further improved.

Beijing News Shell Finance: In September this year, TEDA New Materials became the first company to be rejected since the Beijing Stock Exchange opened. What do you think of the listing of companies under the registration system?

Tian Xuan: TEDA New Materials is currently not eligible for listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange. Its industry has a high market concentration, and the company’s own product structure is relatively simple, so it does not have strong core competitiveness. From the perspective of company management, its management standardization also needs to be strengthened. In addition, there are certain uncertainties in the information disclosure matters of the company, and there are certain market risks.

Under the registration system, on the premise that the basic listing conditions are met, the listing and issuance of new shares on the Beijing Stock Exchange is dominated by the market, and the company’s rejection will not become a recurring event. Moreover, the Beijing Stock Exchange is currently in the stage of market expansion, and high-quality innovative enterprises Listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange is also encouraged by policy.

However, the positioning of the Beijing Stock Exchange is clear, and “rejected” also means that the Beijing Stock Exchange has clear standards, positioning and requirements for the listing of enterprises, and the enterprises themselves need to make objective judgments, and the relevant disclosure documents and procedures must be standardized and sufficient.

Beijing News Shell Finance: How to understand the liquidity and valuation of the Beijing Stock Exchange at this stage?

Tian Xuan: The Beijing Stock Exchange is still in its infancy. The market capacity is small, and it is dominated by small-cap stocks. The basic market for circulation has not yet been formed, and low valuations are normal.

In response to valuation issues, we will further optimize listing standards, place more emphasis on corporate innovation and growth, improve listing efficiency, relax listing channels for high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises, and give full play to the characteristics of connecting the basic layer and innovation layer of the New Third Board; improve the degree of market openness, set Special provisions to attract red-chip companies to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, try to promote the expansion of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and attract high-quality and high-growth companies to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

From the perspective of market transactions, the current holding period of shareholders is relatively long, the transaction frequency is low, and the liquidity is not comparable to other sectors such as the main board dominated by mature companies.

In response to the improvement of the liquidity of the Beijing Stock Exchange, it is recommended to optimize the investor suitability management system, adjust the threshold for individual investors to enter the market, and carry out hierarchical and classified risk management and control. In addition, it can be considered to gradually introduce the T+0 transaction mechanism and guide the investment of long-term capital. Enriching the assets of the Beijing Stock Exchange will facilitate investors to diversify asset allocation, and provide venture capital with more investment options for high-quality innovative SME equity assets.

Actively promote the development of market maker business, leverage institutional investors to enhance the market’s price discovery capabilities, reduce investors’ transaction costs on the Beijing Stock Exchange, and improve transaction convenience. At the same time, strengthen investor education and supervision, create a favorable market environment, and do a good job in protecting the rights and interests of investors.

In the future, with the increase in market growth and the continuous influx of high-quality companies, the investor structure will gradually be enriched, the liquidity will gradually increase, and the valuation will continue to increase.

The practice of the board transfer mechanism has set sail, and it is expected to create a 100 billion-level enterprise

Beijing News Shell Finance: The price inquiry system of the Beijing Stock Exchange has just begun to be tried. What is the development trend of its pricing mechanism?

Tian Xuan: There are three types of issuance methods for stock issuance on the Beijing Stock Exchange: inquiry issuance, bidding issuance and direct pricing. Currently, direct pricing is the main method, which is mostly determined based on the company’s past performance.

Judging from the actual operation, the market sentiment of the Beijing Stock Exchange has been greatly disturbed in the initial period, and due to the influence of the capital increase in the innovation layer or the auction transaction before the listing, the issuance price is high. With the gradual stable operation of the market, the market pricing has gradually returned to the fundamentals of corporate development, the breakage rate has decreased, and the pricing of the Beijing Stock Exchange has become increasingly reasonable.

Beijing News Shell Finance: Under the transfer mechanism, will the Beijing Stock Exchange, which encourages “specialization, specialization and newness”, give birth to companies with a market value of 100 billion?

Tian Xuan: At present, three companies have successfully transferred from the Beijing Stock Exchange to the ChiNext Board and the Science and Technology Innovation Board, which shows that the practice of my country’s transfer mechanism has officially started, and it has strong operability. This is also very important for the construction of my country’s multi-level capital market. one aspect.

The transfer mechanism of the Beijing Stock Exchange has also played an exemplary role in the transfer of other sectors, and the transfer between different sectors will be more common in the future.

Under the transfer board mechanism, the channel of “basic layer-innovation layer-Beijing Stock Exchange-transfer board (Science and Technology Innovation Board/GEM)” will be smoother, and the financing needs of enterprises at different stages and levels will be better met. Encouraged by this mechanism, the Beijing Stock Exchange, which mainly serves “specialized, specialized and new” enterprises, is very likely to produce hundreds of billions of enterprises with high-quality development in the future.

Beijing News Shell Finance: At present, the Beijing Stock Exchange regards high-quality expansion as one of its key tasks. What is the market size expected to reach in the next three to five years?

Tian Xuan: The Beijing Stock Exchange is positioned to serve innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Currently, there are a number of high-quality high-tech innovative enterprises. With the improvement of laws and regulations, smooth delisting channels, regulatory system reform, investor rights protection and other supporting systems, the Beijing Stock Exchange will continue to enrich financing channels, improve the level of opening up, and accelerate high-quality innovation in the next three to five years. The rhythm of the listing of large-scale enterprises, forming a more reasonable market scale, constantly stimulating market vitality, and improving market liquidity, it is expected to reach a trillion-dollar market.

On the road of marketization, it is still necessary to strengthen the interconnection of various sectors

Beijing News Shell Finance: What is the key to the success of the registration system reform?

Tian Xuan: The key to the success of the registration system reform is to give the market the right to choose investment decisions, to diversify the listing conditions at the entrance, simplify the procedures, and greatly improve the efficiency of the listing of enterprises. The market really plays a central role in the allocation of resources, and the market trend will become more rational and professional, which will help to promote a virtuous circle of the capital market.

The system design is fully integrated with the mature market. The market-oriented pricing model and the gradual improvement of the delisting mechanism will also stimulate enterprises to increase their efforts to develop new technologies and cultivate a group of high-quality, high-growth technological innovation enterprises.

The investor structure will change, and long-term investors will deeply participate in the value discovery of new shares, forming a sound investment and financing ecosystem that is conducive to the development of science and technology companies and the overall industry.

Beijing News Shell Finance: Recently, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange plans to revise the main board rules to attract market attention. What adjustments or breakthroughs may the Beijing Stock Exchange make in the future?

Tian Xuan: The new listing rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have revised the expected market value threshold for listing, revenue, and R&D expenditure, which are attractive to special technology companies, especially early-stage technology that has not yet been commercialized and has low profitability. For enterprises, it will trigger a new wave of listings.

In the next step, the Beijing Stock Exchange needs to consolidate the foundation for the stable operation of the market in terms of improving laws and regulations, smooth delisting channels, reform of the regulatory system, and protection of investors’ rights and interests. Further improve capital market services, such as researching and launching innovative investment products themed by the Beijing Stock Exchange, promoting the opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and guiding “patient” funds and overseas funds to enter the market, etc., continue to stimulate market vitality, and give full play to the efficiency of capital market resource allocation , to truly build the North Exchange into a gathering place for high-quality innovative enterprises.

Beijing News Shell Finance: With the full implementation of the registration system, what key changes will the financing structure of the financial market usher in? How does China‘s capital market truly embark on the road of marketization?

Tian Xuan: In the future, the capital market will gradually enter the era of comprehensive registration system, the market mechanism will be further improved, the investor structure will be more abundant, and the market ecology of survival of the fittest will gradually be formed. The competitiveness of enterprises will be more reflected in technological innovation and long-term development potential. Technological innovation enterprises will usher in a more mature, inclusive and high-quality financial environment, and the proportion of direct financing will be substantially increased.

For China‘s capital market to truly embark on the road of marketization, it is also necessary to complete the connection between the main board and the Sci-tech Innovation Board, ChiNext, Beijing Stock Exchange and other sectors as soon as possible, and strengthen the interconnection of various sectors. On this basis, the unification of the capital market, including the connection between the regional equity market and the high-level capital market and the unification of the bond market, promotes the integration of my country’s financial capital and industrial capital, as well as finance and entities, so that finance can truly serve the development of the real economy. play a supporting role.

Continue to improve the supporting system, optimize the delisting process, and increase the delisting rate; in terms of investor rights protection, establish multiple channels for supervision and rights protection; continue to expand the degree of opening to the outside world and increase the attractiveness of foreign investment.

Beijing News Shell Finance reporter Hu Meng