- Tianfeng International Securities: It is expected that the supply chain will stock up about 90 million iPhones for the first time in three years or the entire supply chain | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center Chinese Internet Data Information Center
- iPhone 14 conference recording scene leaked: Pro version exclamation point digging hole, purple solid hammer-Apple cnBeta
- Apple’s iPhone 14 series is about to be released, and the highest-priced Pro model is expected to become the focus Wall Street Journal
- iPhone 14 “scalper price” sneaking: four models are sold at an additional price of 6699 yuan Sina
- Apple conference preview: Forget the iPhone 14, AR is one more thing – Apple cnBeta
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Second in the world!Xiaomi’s mobile phone shipments surpassed Apple’s share price soaring... Lei Jun: If you are in the right direction, you are not afraid to go far