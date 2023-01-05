Tianfu Coke’s sales soared due to bankruptcy rumors. National brands will not collapse easily: please consume rationally

The domestic brand Tianfu Cola rushed to the trending searches due to rumors of bankruptcy. Many netizens poured into Taobao for wild consumption while expressing their regret. Data show that on January 4, the daily sales of Tianfu Cola’s Tmall flagship store soared 17 times, and the sales of various products increased geometrically.

On the evening of the 4th, Tianfu Cola’s Tmall flagship store urgently posted an announcement, saying that the bankruptcy was a misunderstanding, and that national brands would not collapse easily. Thanks to the support of the majority of netizens. At the same time, Tianfu Cola also called on consumers to consume rationally.

In addition, the chairman of the company will also go to Tianfu Cola’s Taobao live broadcast room at 11 am on January 5 to respond to consumer concerns in person.

As a “Chongqing Intangible Cultural Heritage” and “Chongqing Time-honored Brand” enterprise with a history of 86 years in the food industry, the predecessor of Tianfu Cola can be traced back to the Chongqing Meihua Soda Factory in the 25th year of the Republic of China (later renamed China Soda Factory, Chongqing Ice Factory, Chongqing Beverage Factory, etc.).

According to public information, in the 1980s, Tianfu Cola was once designated as a state banquet drink and was known as “a famous drink of a generation”. During the glorious period, it had 108 branch factories across the country, accounting for 75% of the sales share of the Chinese cola market, and sold well in many countries.

Many friends who have drank it said that the taste of this cola is still good.