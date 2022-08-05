Caijing.com Auto News on August 5th, according to the “Tianjin Release” WeChat public account, the Tianjin Development and Reform Commission and relevant units have formed the “Several Measures for Promoting Consumption Recovery and Boosting in Tianjin” on the basis of careful research (solicited). Opinion draft) and openly solicit opinions from all walks of life.

The specific contents include:

1. Increase the individual special lottery index. Targeted placement of 20,000 personal ordinary car incremental indicators, through special lottery activities, allocation for “unwinners” applicants who are still in the lottery and have participated in more than 60 periods (including 60 periods), and those who win the lottery must purchase in our city new car. (The Municipal Transportation Commission is responsible)

2. Increase the promotion and application of new energy vehicles. Encourage qualified districts to give greater support to individuals purchasing new energy vehicles. Make good use of the central government’s new energy vehicle purchase subsidy and charging facility award and subsidy funds, and increase support for areas such as public charging piles in the community. Encourage new or updated taxis (cruising vehicles, online car-hailing), public transport, sanitation, urban logistics and distribution (connected to urban distribution platforms) and other fields to use new energy vehicles. Explore the innovative and integrated development in the field of hydrogen energy transportation, and accelerate the promotion and application of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the city’s large steel production enterprises, transportation enterprises, network freight platform enterprises and other fields. (The Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Finance Bureau, the Municipal Transportation Commission, the Municipal Urban Management Commission, the Municipal Commerce Bureau, and the people’s governments of all districts shall be responsible according to the division of responsibilities)

3. Invigorate the used car market. Promote the access of the used car trading market to online trading platforms and expand the scale of online trading. Encourage new car sales companies to develop used car distribution business, give full play to the advantages of corporate brands, and launch used cars that meet corporate standards. Implement the national deployment, cancel the immigration restrictions for small non-operating used cars that meet the National V emission standards, and promote the free circulation of used cars and the cross-regional operation of enterprises. (The Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Market Supervision Commission, the Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau, and the Municipal Public Security Bureau shall be responsible according to the division of responsibilities)