Tianyanmei: The Trustworthy Business Assistant Launched at Huawei Developer Conference

Original title: “Tianyanmei, a Trusted Business Assistant, Makes Waves at Huawei Developer Conference”

Since the beginning of this year, the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the advancements in ChatGPT, has accelerated the implementation of AI large models across various industries. This has significantly impacted the field of business information query, where AI large models have improved the efficiency and accuracy of information services.

On July 7th, the Huawei Developer Conference 2023 (Cloud) took place in Dongguan with the theme “AI Reshaping Thousands of Industries.” At this conference, Tianyancha and Huawei Cloud jointly introduced “Tianyanmei: Trusted Business Assistant,” the first large-scale business search model. This product has gained recognition as a typical scenario case of large-scale model industry application at the Artificial Intelligence Summit Forum of the Global Digital Economy Conference in 2023.

The unreliability and inconsistency of large models have been a flaw in the field of business research. Unregulated large models fail to provide consistent and credible answers to users’ business queries. Business data and information are inherently different from general vertical knowledge, as they can change rapidly. Additionally, large models generated through corpus training are essentially probability generation models that struggle to find the most accurate and up-to-date answers within their own knowledge systems. Complex reasoning also poses challenges, as large models tend to produce different results each time, making frequent mistakes and compromising the reliability and consistency of the information provided.

To address these issues, Tianyancha and Huawei Cloud collaborated on a technical solution: the vertical trusted large model. This collaboration led to the development of “Tianyanmei,” a trusted business assistant. As the world‘s first personal-oriented controllable large-scale model product based on “trusted data + trusted algorithm,” Tianyanmei accurately identifies users’ business search intentions and delivers credible business search results and explanations. This breakthrough makes “Tianyanmei” a business assistant accessible to everyone.

Liu Chao, the founder of Tianyancha, outlined three key advantages of “Tianyanmei” as a trusted business assistant. Firstly, the data is credible, as it is based on the massive public business data accumulated by Tianyancha over the years. Secondly, the algorithm is credible, as Tianyanmei uses unique central control scheduling technology and business semantic chain combination technology to ensure the credibility of the results. Lastly, the interaction is natural, enabled by HUAWEI CLOUD Pangu intelligent large models’ language understanding ability, intent recognition ability, and dialogue generation technology.

During the presentation, Tianyancha demonstrated several real-life cases that showcased “Tianyanmei’s” advantages compared to open source models. These cases included investment mapping, determining the biggest winners after an entertainment company goes public, and identifying the companies in which certain company owners have invested, displaying accurate and complete information along with investment ratios. These examples highlight the credibility and reliability of “Tianyanmei.”

The introduction of the trusted business assistant “Tianyanmei” reflects the significant progress made by Tianyancha and Huawei Cloud in promoting the application of large-scale models in enterprise services. The product has completed internal testing and is expected to be available for user testing by the end of this month.

Liu Chao expressed the desire to continue collaborating with Huawei Cloud to iterate and improve “Tianyanmei,” allowing users to access more professional trusted business assistants. The goal is to explore vertical trusted large-scale model technology in key areas and achieve further breakthroughs.

Tianyancha, as a leading brand in the business search industry, has served over 300 million users nationwide, covering 310 million national entities and 640 million social entities worldwide. With a market penetration rate of nearly 80%, Tianyancha remains the industry leader. Notably, companies like Bytedance and Meituan widely utilize Tianyancha’s services.

In conclusion, the trusted business assistant “Tianyanmei” presented at the Huawei Developer Conference represents a significant step towards enhancing the reliability and consistent delivery of information in the business search industry, thanks to the innovative collaboration between Tianyancha and Huawei Cloud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

