Tibber Launches Smart Storage: Newspaper for Municipal Economy

The digital green electricity provider Tibber, together with the Scandinavian storage manufacturer Polarium, is launching a new, intelligent battery storage system. According to the manufacturer, this is the first smart battery solution for consumers. The battery called “Homevolt” should therefore have WiFi access and 4G reception and be able to automatically adapt to price developments on the electricity exchange. Additional devices such as a heat pump can also be connected via an open programming interface.

