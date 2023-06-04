Ticket prices for all Shanghai Disneyland have increased, and the special peak day is 799 yuan! The price has increased 4 times in the 7 years since the park opened… Would you still like to go?

Each edited section refines the source

Starting from June 23, the price of tickets for Shanghai Disneyland will be raised in varying degrees.

Among them, the price of regular day tickets will rise from 435 yuan to 475 yuan, while the price of special peak days will rise from 769 yuan to 799 yuan.This is the fourth increase in ticket prices since the Shanghai Disney Resort opened in 2016.。

Image source: Visual China

In addition, some netizens recently posted a comparison video of Shanghai Disney’s fireworks show on the Internet, saying that they hadn’t been to Disney for more than a month.Only to find that the fireworks show has shrunkthe original “burning the castle” effect is completely unattainable now.

Image source: China Blue News video screenshot

Ticket prices for all lines of Shanghai Disneyland Special peak day rises to 799 yuan

In December 2022, Disney announced that in order to cope with price factors such as new product development and rising costs, it will adjust the ticket prices of Shanghai Disneyland on June 23, 2023. Reporters recently discovered thatAt present, Disney official website and various business travel platforms have adjusted the price。

Starting from June 23, the ticket prices of Shanghai Disneyland will be raised in different ranges. Among them, the price of regular day tickets has risen from 435 yuan to 475 yuan, and the price of special peak days has risen from 769 yuan to 799 yuan.

The reporter saw on the official website of Shanghai Disneyland that the ticket price on June 23 was 719 yuan, which was 60 yuan more expensive than the ticket price on June 22, which was also the peak day. This is also the fourth increase in ticket prices since the official opening of Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016.This time, regular days, special regular days, peak days, and special peak days are raised to 475 yuan, 599 yuan, 719 yuan, and 799 yuan, respectively, which are 30 to 60 yuan higher than the current fare。

Even with multiple price increases, the number of visitors to Shanghai Disneyland remains relatively high. The reporter saw from the Shanghai Disney App,On weekdays, the queuing time for some popular items is about 60 minutes, and on weekends it can reach 90 to 120 minutes. However, industry insiders believe that price increases are not a shortcut, and only by improving service quality can tourists be more sticky.

Lin Huanjie, President of China Theme Park Research Institute:This is to adjust the passenger flow through the price increase lever. For example, some tourists think that the price has risen again, and there are too many people, so they travel at the wrong peak. I hope that Disneyland can improve the quality of service and quality while raising prices, so that tourists feel that it is worth the money.

The price has increased nearly 40 times in the past 50 years Disney CEO: Maybe a bit too aggressive

Since its opening, Shanghai Disney has experienced several ticket price adjustments.

At the beginning of the opening of the park, Shanghai Disneyland implemented a two-level pricing system. Tickets for weekdays are 370 yuan and peak tickets are 499 yuan; since June 2018, Shanghai Disneyland has added holiday peak day tickets on the basis of weekday tickets and peak tickets. Implement a three-tier pricing system until 2020. Starting from June 6, 2020, Shanghai Disneyland will adjust the three-level ticket price structure to four levels, which are regular day tickets, special regular day tickets, peak day tickets, and special peak day tickets. The ticket prices at that time were 399 yuan for regular day tickets, 499 yuan for special regular day tickets; 599 yuan for peak day tickets; 699 yuan for special peak day tickets.

The current ticket price of Shanghai Disneyland will be implemented from January 9, 2022. The current ticket price for “regular days” is 435 yuan; the ticket price for “special regular days” is 545 yuan; the ticket price for “peak days” is 659 yuan; The ticket price for “Special Peak Day” is 769 yuan.

In December last year, Shanghai Disney officially announced the fourth price increase since the opening of the park, ranging from 30 yuan to 60 yuan compared with the current ticket price, and it will be implemented on June 23 this year.

despite this,The base ticket price of Shanghai Disneyland is still the lowest among the six major Disney parks in the world。

Image source: Visual China

In 1971, a single ticket to Disney’s Magic Kingdom cost $3.50. Adjusted for inflation, the fare would be equivalent to $25.60 in today’s dollars. Right now, however, a one-day ticket to Disney World in Orlando costs between $109 and $159.

Data Display,Over the past 50 years, the prices of Disney World and Disney theme parks have increased by 3871%, climbing nearly 40 times。

Due to the different ticketing policies of each Disneyland, take the lowest ticket price for adults who arrive at the park in March this year as an example: Disneyland in California is 104 US dollars (about 726 yuan at the current exchange rate), and Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom theme in Orlando 129 US dollars for the park (about 880 yuan at the current exchange rate), 73.78 US dollars for Disneyland Paris in France (about 508 yuan at the current exchange rate), 9,400 yen for Tokyo Disneyland in Japan (about 486 yuan at the current exchange rate), and 9,400 yen for Disneyland in Hong Kong, China It is 639 Hong Kong dollars (about 572 yuan at the current exchange rate).

It is worth noting that, according to Southern Metropolis Daily, Iger, CEO of Walt Disney Company, previously admitted that the price increase of Disneyland tickets may be “too aggressive.”

It is understood that Iger said at a meeting recently, “We may have been a little too aggressive on some pricing in order to grow profitably. Foreign media reported that he said he would continue to adjust and listen to the opinions of consumers. Iger said that the price increase at Disneyland was counterproductive because it made tourists less happy to spend a day at Disneyland.

According to the tide news client, under the global new crown epidemic, Disney’s business model has struggled in recent years and it is difficult to earn stable profits. Although from an economic point of view, due to the impact of the epidemic, the world is at the peak of price increases, and the cost of energy and equipment updates increases the operating costs of the park. Properly increasing ticket prices can even out the increase in costs. However, some accompanying charging items will inevitably make tourists feel “ugly”.

Judging from the financial report, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Disney’s total revenue was US$23.51 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8%, and the growth rate was the lowest quarterly in the past year. The net profit from continuing operations was US$1.28 billion, a year-on-year increase of 11%.

Much of Disney’s profit growth has been driven by its theme park business. In the first quarter, Disney’s theme park experience and product business line revenue was US$8.74 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21%, and operating profit increased by 25% year-on-year. In contrast, Disney’s streaming media business, which has made a huge bet, is facing substantial losses. The business, which relies on streaming subscriptions, had an operating loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter, more than double from a year earlier.

edit|Duan Lian Gai Yuan Yuan

proofreading|He Xiaotao

The daily economic news is synthesized from CCTV Finance, Southern Metropolis Daily, Chao News, Upstream News, Everyjing.com, public information, etc.