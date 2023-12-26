Tickets are getting cheaper, but probably not in Germany

Finally, the consumer advice center suggests surfing anonymously. An example of this is the TOR browser, where “TOR” stands for “The Onion Router”. This project allows users to browse the Internet anonymously by not sending requests directly to servers, but instead routing them through at least three intermediate stations. Cookies are automatically deleted after each session. To use this, all you need to do is install the browser. However, longer loading times in the TOR browser are to be expected because the data is routed over such winding paths.

