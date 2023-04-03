They stand and lie around everywhere and annoy large parts of the population: e-scooters. Drastic measures are now being taken in some metropolises.

Separate parking zones: This is how the scooter chaos in Berlin should be brought under control.

“Trottinettes” is what the French call the e-scooters, 15,000 of which are on loan on the streets of Paris. They are popular with tourists, but there are accidents and chaos on sidewalks. Now the Parisians have voted to ban rental scooters.

In a citizen survey on Sunday, 89 percent were in favor of abolishing rental scooters. However, only 7.46 percent of the approximately 1.3 million residents registered in the voter lists took part in the vote. Irrespective of this, Paris considers the outcome of the citizen survey to be binding.

From September 1st there will be no more rental scooters in Paris

“The citizens have spoken out clearly against the e-scooters,” said Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday evening in the town hall. “From September 1st there will be no more rental scooters in Paris. This is a victory for local democracy.” Despite the weak response the survey found in the city, the mayor said it was impressive that around 100,000 residents turned out to vote.

Hidalgo, who initiated the survey, made no secret of the fact that she would rather see the scooters banned from the city. In any case, the use of private e-scooters should not be restricted.

Three rental companies offer around 15,000 e-scooters in Paris, with which tourists and locals are often quite careless. There are accidents and chaos on the sidewalks and calls for a ban. As the newspaper “Le Monde” reported, there were 408 accidents with e-scooters in Paris last year, with three dead and 459 injured.

The license for the landlords expires at the end of August. Providers should not accept the end of e-scooters in the metropolis of Paris without resistance. They have already expressed concern that there will also be bans elsewhere.

Berlin coalition relies on more parking stations and city-wide tender

E-scooters often cause trouble in German cities. Many municipalities have now declared war on the parking chaos in this country. In some places there are already separate parking areas for scooters and tickets for wrongly parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the German capital of Berlin, the new governing coalition of the CDU and SPD has decided on far-reaching changes for the metropolis in its coalition agreement that has just been published. This is what the paper says:

The number of permanent parking stations is to be expanded. We will end the illegal and dangerous parking of small electric vehicles (e-scooters, e-bikes) through a city-wide tender and concessions with appropriate conditions and ensure that these offers are available throughout the city. Coalition agreement between the CDU and SPD in Berlin

Most recently, scooter rental companies in many European cities tightened the rules to avert an impending ban. Users are required to scan their ID upon registration so only adults can use the scooters and hooligans can be more easily identified and banned from rentals. This should also make it easier to track traffic violations with the scooters, which – at least in Paris – should also be given number plates. Those who park their scooters now have to take a photo to prove that they have done so properly.