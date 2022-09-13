Securities Times e company news, today, affected by the news that the United States is preparing to sign an executive order to help expand the US bio-manufacturing industry, CXO and CDMO concept stocks in the A-share market fell sharply. Among them, Asymchem and WuXi PharmaTech fell by the limit, Kanglong Chemical and Yaoshi Technology fell by more than 10%, and Tigermed also approached the limit. In this regard, Tigermed (300347) responded to the e company. From the current public information, it is mainly aimed at the pre-clinical CRO business, which has no impact on Tigermed’s current business. The company does not involve CDMO and biopharmaceutical business.