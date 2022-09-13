Home Business Tigermed: Online news is mainly aimed at preclinical CRO business companies that are not involved in related business_ Securities Times Network
2022-09-13 11:45

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Li Xiaoping

Securities Times e company news, today, affected by the news that the United States is preparing to sign an executive order to help expand the US bio-manufacturing industry, CXO and CDMO concept stocks in the A-share market fell sharply. Among them, Asymchem and WuXi PharmaTech fell by the limit, Kanglong Chemical and Yaoshi Technology fell by more than 10%, and Tigermed also approached the limit. In this regard, Tigermed (300347) responded to the e company. From the current public information, it is mainly aimed at the pre-clinical CRO business, which has no impact on Tigermed’s current business. The company does not involve CDMO and biopharmaceutical business.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

