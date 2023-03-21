Home Business Tighten the ECB, no more easy liquidity for banks: the golden times are over
Business

Tighten the ECB, no more easy liquidity for banks: the golden times are over

by admin
Tighten the ECB, no more easy liquidity for banks: the golden times are over

Central banks and interest rates, what does it mean for markets? The analysis

Cause and effect: the principle of causality also applies to monetary policy. In the Eurozone, it took double-digit inflation rates for the European Central Bank (ECB) to start shrinking its balance sheet. In the meantime, the economy and the states had by now become accustomed to the availability of cheap money. But the golden days are over (at least for now). Now the banks can no longer obtain liquidity from the ECB on favorable terms and between November last year and the end of February they have already repaid around 850 billion euro disbursed as part of targeted long-term refinancing operations.

Furthermore, the central bank is starting to reduce its securities portfolio. In a first phase, which will last until mid-year, the ECB will let securities worth 15 billion euros per month mature without repurchasing them; a volume equivalent to approximately 50% of expected repayments. Is this the beginning of the great “cure” from years of ultra-expansionary monetary policy?

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The whole vehicle OTA brings a new AI voice that is more like a real person, Xiaopeng P7 OTA 2.6.1 is officially launched-Sina Motors

You may also like

Mortgages, alarm after rate increase: two out of...

Separate category for e-fuel cars planned

Tax reform, the hand extended to taxpayers: easier...

Resolution 27 of 02/27/2023 – Conferment of collaboration...

CS takeover by UBS – why did the...

Algeria: water, the government mobilizes for the drilling...

Agreement for e-fuels from 2035?

Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier...

Klaus Hommels leads NATO’s billion-euro fund

Losers of the bank merger – CS creditors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy