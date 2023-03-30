A year ago, business influencer Onaran invested in the Berlin e-learning startup Quofox “through a recommendation”. Surprisingly, it has now filed for bankruptcy.

Tijen Onaran, entrepreneur and soon to be the face of the TV show “The Lion’s Den”, is threatened with bankruptcy as a start-up investor. As can be seen from commercial register data, Quofox has filed an application to open insolvency proceedings. Onaran only invested in the Berlin company a year ago. “I came to Quofox through a recommendation,” Onaran said recently of the deal.

Quofox offers companies a kind of construction kit for online training of employees for a fee. These can then further educate themselves via course modules on topics such as occupational safety, project management and programming languages. The Berlin start-up sees itself as a marketplace, so courses can also be purchased and completed individually. Quofox was founded in 2015 by Frank Mies and Stephanie O’Reilly. However, Nele Mletschkowsky is now running the business.

Quofox reportedly made a profit

Around 3.5 million euros in venture capital have flowed into the company over the years. In addition to Tijen Onaran, the donors included the Hannover investment fund, FMI Investment and Thomas Helmer, ex-European soccer champion and Bayern player.

In the last available annual report for 2021, Quofox reported a loss of around 181,000 euros. However, the startup itself announced in March 2022“recently exceeding the important threshold of break-even (…) and having concluded the most successful year in the company’s history (…)”.

Why did the bankruptcy come about despite the apparently profitable business recently? “As a start-up, Quofox GmbH is still dependent on contributions from its shareholders for financing,” said lawyer and insolvency administrator Christian Otto on request. The last round of financing failed, which is why an insolvency application was filed with the district court of Charlottenburg.

According to Otto, it is not yet possible to say whether the company can be continued. The preliminary insolvency proceedings are still at a very early stage. The salaries of the 21 employees are secured by the insolvency money until the end of May 2023. That’s how long the insolvency administrator has to find new investors or a buyer. However, Christian Otto considers the latter option to be more likely due to the failed financing round: “So far there have been no offers from interested parties. The search for investors has been initiated.”

“I am aware that this is venture capital”

When asked by the start-up scene, investor Tijen Onaran did not want to comment in detail on the imminent insolvency of her holding. Just this much: “As a business angel, I invest in a wide variety of startups and I am well aware of the fact that it is venture capital.”

The 37-year-old only invests in companies that women (co-)founded. In addition to Quofox, she has nine other young companies in her portfolio. These include the investment app Beatvest, the tampon manufacturer Nevernot and Cheex, a porn portal. More deals are expected to come in the fall. Then Onaran will be seen as a juror in the TV start-up show “Die Höhle der Löwen”, as reported by Gründerszene in February.