Business

by admin
Tik Tok, the White House gives the ultimatum. Canada is also mobilizing

Nth buffer are Tik Tok: the White House gave time 30 daysi to federal agencies to ensure their employees do not have the app on any government-owned devices. The director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Youngindicated in a directive that contemplates few exceptions that agencies will have to identify the presence of the application, establish a internal process to limit its use, delete installations and revoke permission to use themwhile banning Internet traffic on computer installations belonging to the agencies.

Within 90 days, the agencies will also have to include in the contracts the ban the use of the app on their devices and cancel any contracts involving its use. In December, Tik Tokowned by the Chinese ByteDancehas made a change to its privacy policy, allowing its employees to access the data of European users.

At the moment it is not clear exactly a which data is allowed to access and which employees are involved. US officials, underlines CNN, have on several occasions expressed fears that the Chinese government could exert pressure on ByteDance because you hand over the information collected with the aim of exploiting it for intelligence purposes or to spread disinformation.

