Home Business Tik Tok, even the White House declares “war”: 30 days to say goodbye
Business

Tik Tok, even the White House declares “war”: 30 days to say goodbye

by admin

Tik Tok, the White House gives the ultimatum. Canada is also mobilizing

Nth buffer are Tik Tok: the White House gave time 30 daysi to federal agencies to ensure their employees do not have the app on any government-owned devices. The director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Youngindicated in a directive that contemplates few exceptions that agencies will have to identify the presence of the application, establish a internal process to limit its use, delete installations and revoke permission to use themwhile banning Internet traffic on computer installations belonging to the agencies.

Within 90 days, the agencies will also have to include in the contracts the ban the use of the app on their devices and cancel any contracts involving its use. In December, Tik Tokowned by the Chinese ByteDancehas made a change to its privacy policy, allowing its employees to access the data of European users.

At the moment it is not clear exactly a which data is allowed to access and which employees are involved. US officials, underlines CNN, have on several occasions expressed fears that the Chinese government could exert pressure on ByteDance because you hand over the information collected with the aim of exploiting it for intelligence purposes or to spread disinformation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  US economists worried about inflation trends: the next one or two months are critical | Federal Reserve | Inflation | Yu Weixiong

You may also like

Mps post Axa move: stock bombarded by sell-off,...

Single check, increases on the way: here’s who’s...

Fintech, Moneyfarm launches a new recruitment plan and...

The new Model 2 is coming?Tesla will hold...

Flavia Pennetta breathtaking. The return after the withdrawal?...

Bill Gates buys Heineken: the 902 million dollar...

Wall Street: futures up slightly. Occidental Petroleum and...

Resolution 44 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Meizu 20 / Pro series unbounded mobile phones...

In the company, the manager for sustainability is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy