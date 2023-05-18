TikTok: First US state bans the video platform

Is the popular video app TikTok a danger? Yes, says the US governor of the US state of Montana. Citizens must be protected “from the Chinese Communist Party”. Is this the prelude to a US-wide ban on the social media platform?

MOntario becomes the first US state to ban the Chinese-developed social media app Tiktok. “To protect the personal and private information of the people of Montana from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned Tiktok in Montana,” Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Wednesday after signing the bill into law, which the state House of Representatives passed in April was.

The new rule will ban app stores from offering the application from January 1, 2024, and Tiktok will no longer be allowed to operate as a business in the northwestern state. For every day that the app is still available, app providers have to pay a $10,000 fine.

In the future, the app may no longer be downloaded. However, the current users are not threatened with punishment. Anyone who already has the app on their own device is not affected. TikTok did not initially respond to the decree.

TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese Internet group Bytedance, is under strong political pressure in the USA. President Joe Biden’s administration has already banned the app from government employees’ phones.

First Montana, then the whole United States?

The background is concerns that Chinese authorities and secret services could use TikTok to collect information about Americans and influence them politically. At the end of March, TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew had to answer questions in the US Congress. He met with distrust and rejection from both Republican and Democratic MPs.

Montana, with a population of just over a million, is the first state to have such a sweeping law. With lawsuits against it TikTok ban is calculated.

A blockage can easily be circumvented

Critics see, among other things, the right to freedom of expression at risk. The actions of the authorities in Montana are therefore considered a test for a possible ban throughout the USA. Technically, however, such a blockade should be easy to circumvent.

TikTok has more than a billion users and is the most successful non-US online platform in western countries. The company rejects all suspicions and emphasizes that it does not see itself as a subsidiary of a Chinese company. Bytedance is 60 percent owned by Western investors and the company is based in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.

Critics counter that the Chinese founders held 20 percent of the control thanks to higher voting rights and that Bytedance has a large headquarters in Beijing.