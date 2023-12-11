TikTok invests US$1.5 billion to resume Indonesian e-commerce service Sea (SE.US) fell more than 10% before the market-Mobile Finance World

TikTok to Invest $1.5 Billion in Indonesian E-commerce Service, Sea Stocks Plummet

TikTok has announced plans to invest over $1.5 billion in a joint venture with a subsidiary of the Indonesian GoTo Group, with the aim of reviving its shopping application services in Indonesia. This move comes as a direct response to falling stock prices for Sea (SE.US), which dropped more than 10% before the market opened.

Citi, a leading financial institution, has previously highlighted the intense competition between TikTok and Sea’s e-commerce platform, Shopee, in Indonesia. The deal between TikTok and the GoTo Group will see the merging of operations of Tokopedia and TikTok Shop Indonesia, with TikTok holding a controlling stake in the entity.

This investment will allow TikTok to operate and maintain its shopping functionality in Indonesia through the enlarged entity. The companies have also stated that TikTok has committed to investing more than $1.5 billion in the enlarged entity over time.

The news comes after TikTok ceased e-commerce transactions on its TikTok Shop app in Indonesia following a government ban on such transactions on social media platforms. The Indonesian government has been keen to protect offline merchants and markets, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, from any potential harm caused by partnerships between TikTok and e-commerce platforms.

Indonesia’s Deputy Trade Minister has recently stated that TikTok will be able to collaborate freely with any e-commerce platform as long as it complies with Indonesia’s rules. The strategic cooperation between TikTok and the GoTo Group is scheduled to commence under the supervision of regulatory agencies, with the first initiative being the launch of a local buying campaign on December12, coinciding with Indonesia’s National Online Shopping Day.

The outlook for the merged entity looks promising, with a focus on supporting local MSMEs and creating millions of new job opportunities in the e-commerce field in the next five years. However, the financial community has issued a warning, emphasizing that the stock market is risky, and the content, data, and tools in this article should not be considered as investment advice. It is advised to approach stock market investments with caution.

