New points of contact with your customers. All brands are looking for new and unprecedented touch points with their audience and social networks are increasingly a showcase of reference. The latest news, only in chronological order, is the landing of the German premium brand Mercedes on TikTok, a platform that has become the go-to destination for over a billion people looking for entertainment, inspiration and joy.

TikTok: place to get to know the new E-Class



The automobile from “simple” means of transport is increasingly becoming the target of other sectors in order to activate new collaborations and opportunities. As just happened at the Strategy Update: Mercedes-Benz Operating System presentation, where the E-Class is equipped with the new Mbux Superscreen with integrated TikTok. Whether it’s killing time while waiting in your vehicle or simply enjoying a moment to yourself while your car is parked before heading to your next destination, TikTok will become your new favorite parked activity, with a personalized video feed. All of which can also be shared by passengers; in fact, the car is equipped with two screens with independent programming, which allow both the driver and the passenger to access their respective accounts and view their For You pages. Those without an account will be able to use TikTok as a guest, viewing a selection of the best content on the platform, subjected to an extra level of moderation so that it is suitable for everyone, adults or children. Available later this year, with this agreement Mercedes-Benz and TikTok are taking in-car entertainment to innovative new levels that increasingly blur the line between reality and the digital world.

TikTok’s pick on the E-Class



The goal of the social platform is to further expand the user experience by getting on board a premium car like the Mercedes E-Class, which introduces an immersive mode of in-car entertainment, capable of offering the community new opportunities to appreciate the content he loves. A risky choice (perhaps) for Mercedes which chooses a social network which has become a source of inspiration and entertainment and where over 150 million people from all over Europe are active every month. So many people but pay attention to the target; In fact, according to estimates provided by TikTok itself, 66% of users are under 30 years old and most people are in the 16 to 24 age group. And are the E-Class buyers in Italy well over 30 years old, perhaps closer to A-Class, or just a strategy to involve the children of their buyers? The initiative is curious and, above all, it will be interesting to see if this strategy has what it takes to work. Safety obviously remains at the heart of all our corporate initiatives and the partnership with Mercedes-Benz is no exception. Thanks to advanced technology, Mercedes-Benz ensures that our users can access this new mode in a safe way. When the vehicle is in motion, image transmission is not active and the use of entertainment apps is limited to the center display only.

The TikTok app directly on the touchscreen of the E-Class



It will also be possible to download the TikTok application directly from the car’s touchscreen home screen and it will be possible to choose to use it as a guest, without logging in with an account, or enter your profile and view your personalized For You page. In this version, designed specifically for the new E-Class, users will have the option to comment, like or enable automatic scrolling, for an even more user-oriented experience. In this social context, the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz represents an important step forward in the mission of bringing the TikTok experience to new screens, in new environments and to new audiences, always paying attention to psychology and people’s safety.

