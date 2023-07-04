Tiktok phenomenon – Booktok is stirring up the book market – News

Contents

On the social media platform Tiktok, books are celebrating a revival among the younger generation.

A book corner has taken root on the Tiktok social media platform. Under the “Booktok” hashtag, young people and young adults exchange information about their books and reading experiences. This book corner has grown tremendously fast and is already having a defining impact on bestseller lists.

The Tiktok Algorithm

The catalyst in this community is the algorithm. It is crucial that the Tiktok algorithm does not focus on showing the videos of the subscribed accounts and channels, but that the interest of a person is the focus. This means that primarily those videos are shown that the algorithm assumes will meet the individual interest of the user. The algorithm constantly adapts to changing interests.

291 million viewed videos

Josia Jourdan is a cultural journalist and has been “Booktoker” for three years. He explains: “If I’m interested in books and open the app, the Tiktok recognizes it after a while and introduces me to Booktok.”

The books that might interest the user are served on a silver platter, so to speak. According to Tiktok statistics, 21,000 videos with the hashtag Booktok were uploaded in Switzerland in the last twelve months alone. And videos with the same hashtag were viewed around 291 million times in Switzerland over the same period.

Users not only give book tips. You film yourself reading, buying new books, showing your own bookshelf, your favorite bookstore or giving tips on how to overcome a reading slump.

Booktok has become an integral part

Since April 2023 there has been a monthly Booktok bestseller list in cooperation with Media Control. The Tiktok company was also represented at the book fairs in Frankfurt and Leipzig. For Booktoker Josia Jourdan, Booktok is no longer a trend, but an established community. Especially with regard to the fact that the bestseller lists worldwide are influenced by what is happening on Tiktok.

An example is the American Colleen Hoover. Your books are very popular in the Booktok community and are said to have just become known through Tiktok. The hashtag #colleenhoover alone has had over 4 billion views worldwide in the last three years. No wonder that in 2022 she also dominated the traditional bestseller lists with over 20 million books sold worldwide.

Lucky for the book trade

The book trade is happy because Booktok is also bringing teenagers and young adults back into the shops. Many bookstores already have tables and shelves dedicated to Booktok books. For Christine Roth, Head of Communications at Orell Füssli, it is no surprise that the young target group is demanding physical books. She says: “It has long been a topic on Instagram that you photograph your bookshelves and the fronts of books. You really want to own the book in order to be able to show it.”

For Christine Roth it is clear that the Young Adult and New Romance genres are the typical Booktok books, and the bookseller also sees growth of 15 percent “in recent years”.

Aesthetics plays a major role in book videos

Josia Jourdan is pleased that the book trade is following suit, but also finds critical words: “I find it sometimes dangerous because there are books on the Booktok shelves that are not on Booktok at all. In addition, publishers refer to their books as Booktok books that have not yet been published, i.e. have not yet been read. It’s dangerous for the community spirit.”

Orell Füssli writes that this should not be the case with you.

Publisher in tow

However, the subject has not yet really caught on with Swiss publishers. Although they seem to be aware of the influence of Booktok, they are still hesitant. Tanja Messerli from the book trade and publishing association sees the reason for the hesitation in the orientation of the Swiss publishers. The Swiss publishing world does not publish the typical genres that work well on the platform.

Diogenes Verlag has had a Tiktok channel for a year, but still uses content that was produced for other platforms. The publisher writes: “Since this year we have been increasing our activities on the platform, but above all try it out and use it as a playground.”

Collen Hoover’s books were in high demand in 2022.

At the Zurich publishers, Kein & Aber, they initially wanted to observe and analyze the situation. The first Booktok marketing activities are now planned for the fall. For Seraina Füllmann, communications and marketing employee at Kein & Aber, the presence on Tiktok not only offers opportunities: “For us, there is a risk that the quality and depth of content of our books will be lost due to the fast pace of the platform”.

It is important for the publisher to find the right marketing mix for its individual authors. This is more difficult on Tiktok than on other social platforms because the reach of the content does not depend on the size of the channel or the company status of the channel.

Josia Jourdan

Swiss culture journalist, LGBTQ+ & Booktok expert

Josia Jourdan is a journalist and book blogger active in the world of social media. His texts appear in various Swiss print media, including the CH Media Group and the LGBTQ+ magazine Display. With his own formats and channels, he reaches a total of over 35,000 people per month, and his Tiktok account is one of the largest book accounts in Switzerland.

