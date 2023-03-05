Home Business Tiktok: Platform should delete “poverty porn”.
The Indonesian government asked TikTok to remove the videos.
Getty Images

Tiktok has taken down “poverty porn” videos after Indonesia banned them, reports Rest of World.

The trend shows women shaking and sometimes crying in mud baths.

One woman who said she made $600 in nine sessions said it was better than working for $2 a day.

Tiktok has taken down “poverty porn” videos of women sitting and crying in mud baths after being banned by the Indonesian government.

Known as “mandi lumpur” or mud bath, the trend sees Indonesian women in their fifties and sixties sit in a pool of water and mud while being featured on a Tiktok live stream. Viewers send “coins” and gifts that are exchanged for cash.

According to the nonprofit tech publication Rest of the World‘ Tri Rismaharini, Indonesia’s social affairs minister, earlier this year urged local governments to enforce new rules against uploading mud videos in order to crack down on exploitation by ‘poverty porn’.

On January 30, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology asked TikTok to delete the content. The company complied with the request, the publication said.

According to the man who claims to be responsible for this trend, the women could make about $130 per live stream, the Rest of World reported.

Inak Mawar, 55, said that Indonesian media company “Detik“She prefers to participate in the videos after earning nearly $600 in nine sessions compared to just $2 a day working in rice paddies.

In a statement to Rest of World, TikTok stated that the safety of its community is its top priority: “In light of the recent trend in question, we are deeply concerned about such content and we would like to remind our community members not to participate in activities.” that could endanger them.”

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to a Business Insider request made outside of normal business hours.

Indonesia is the second largest market for TikTok after the United States with about 107 million users, according to Oberlo data.

Mutiara Ika Pratiwi, the director of Perempuan Mahardhika, an Indonesian women’s rights organization, told Rest of World: “The government needs to step in to tackle the problem at its root – which is poverty and the problem of gender inequality.”

