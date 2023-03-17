Home Business Tiktok: This is how this 55-year-old doctor uses the app for his career
Business

Tiktok: This is how this 55-year-old doctor uses the app for his career

by admin
Tiktok: This is how this 55-year-old doctor uses the app for his career

Although the doctor Martin Oechler sometimes struggles with Tiktok, he would also recommend others to try it there.
Image: Tanischa Uebel / Collage: Dominik Schmitt, Business Insider

In 2020, ENT doctor Martin Oechler decided to try Tiktok. His son had motivated him to do this.

Although he posts comparatively little, he now has 15,000 followers. That helps him to establish himself as a speaker for medical topics, he says.

His son, Sven Oechler, the founder of a Tiktok agency, helps him produce the videos. For this article, he revealed three important tips for Tiktok beginners.

Martin Oechler would hardly have come up with the idea of ​​shooting Tiktoks alone. “My son convinced me,” the 55-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist told Business Insider.

Almost three years ago he was looking for new impulses and tasks, he says. “I used to be in a band and I’ve always loved being on stage. At the same time, I also like being a doctor. I was wondering how to connect that.”

Oechler, who had been running his own practice for a number of years at the time, wanted to develop further. He says he was invited to give lectures from time to time, but the opportunity didn’t come up often enough for his taste. “I enjoy speaking in front of people.”

See also  Alibaba: Business president and HRG resigned, suspected of being dismissed from male employees and never hired

You may also like

In the first two months of this year,...

Heat pump instead of oil heating? “It will...

Serbian President Vucic meets Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti

Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe...

Calenda finished with the Communists, or rather not....

BYD Auto: The 2023 Han EV Champion Edition...

ECB under attack. But there are those who...

Gas down, energy imports fall

Wall Street Ends Higher as Big Banks Team...

These are the best commercial and compliance lawyers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy