Although the doctor Martin Oechler sometimes struggles with Tiktok, he would also recommend others to try it there. Image: Tanischa Uebel / Collage: Dominik Schmitt, Business Insider

In 2020, ENT doctor Martin Oechler decided to try Tiktok. His son had motivated him to do this. Although he posts comparatively little, he now has 15,000 followers. That helps him to establish himself as a speaker for medical topics, he says. His son, Sven Oechler, the founder of a Tiktok agency, helps him produce the videos. For this article, he revealed three important tips for Tiktok beginners.

Martin Oechler would hardly have come up with the idea of ​​shooting Tiktoks alone. “My son convinced me,” the 55-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist told Business Insider.

Almost three years ago he was looking for new impulses and tasks, he says. “I used to be in a band and I’ve always loved being on stage. At the same time, I also like being a doctor. I was wondering how to connect that.”

Oechler, who had been running his own practice for a number of years at the time, wanted to develop further. He says he was invited to give lectures from time to time, but the opportunity didn’t come up often enough for his taste. “I enjoy speaking in front of people.”