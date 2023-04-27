Tiktok videos from China: Report on rip-off with fake products

The scammers advertise coffee, for example, which is said to help you lose weight. NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty Images

Tiktok has attracted a “petty industry” of scammers. This is reported by theFinancial Times‘ with reference to dubious products offered on Tiktok. The scammer accounts benefit from Tiktok’s lax content moderation policies and algorithms, the report said. They sell products like fake acne medication and coffee that supposedly helps you lose weight.

Tiktok may have more than a billion users worldwide, but in its native China, the app has spawned a “small industry” of scammers. They sell dubious products to viewers abroad, reports the “Financial Times“ (FT).

The FT found several Tiktok accounts selling products that appeared to violate the policies of Tiktok parent company Bytedance. These included weight loss teas and coffees, acne medications and skin lightening products. The FT wrote in its report that it had reported 25 such products on Tiktok’s UK marketplace. Tiktok said those products have since been removed.

The Financial Times assumes that these types of fraudulent accounts will continue to exist on Tiktok. The reason for this is that the platform “keeps its hands off the regulation of content”. In addition, their algorithms are designed in such a way that “every video can gain in reach”.

“Tiktok prioritizes profit over regulation of goods on its platform,” a Tiktok executive told the FT. He is familiar with decision-making in e-commerce.

Tiktok, in turn, told the Financial Times that there are “strict policies in place to protect users from fake, fraudulent, or misleading content.” This also includes advertising. The company has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“I use Tiktok to rip people off”

In the report of the “FT‘ a salesman named Mo Huabin is mentioned. His company uploads videos of products that appear to violate Bytedance’s policies. According to FT, one of the videos went viral and attracted a number of orders. In the video, the company featured regular coffee touted as “enzyme” coffee for weight loss. Users paid a price of US$124 for a “three-treatment plan” with the coffee.

In January, Mo posted a video on Douyin, Bytedance’s short video app in China. In it he said: “I use Tiktok to rip people off,” says the “FT”. Mo’s main account has since been removed after the newspaper reported him and requested comment from Bytedance. Mo told the “FT” that it was a joke. Business Insider couldn’t reach him.

In a statement to the Financial Times, a Tiktok spokesperson said the platform has “strict policies in place to protect users from fake, fraudulent or misleading content,” including advertising. Meanwhile, Tiktok claims it removes content that violates its policies.

Some of Mo’s company videos are based on clips by Dana Brems, a Los Angeles-based podiatrist and social media influencer. The aim is to lend credibility to his claims, reports the “FT”.

Brems told the Financial Times, however, that the company was using the clips without her consent. She added that she regularly flags videos about coffee for weight loss and male potency on Tiktok. However, the platform often tells her that the videos don’t violate their policies, she said.

Even if the videos are deleted, Brems says it’s a difficult process. “It’s like the game where you hit moles with a hammer. There are just “hundreds of accounts” selling scam items, Brems told the FT. “Most people won’t fall for it. But if enough people see an account, eventually some will buy something.”

Brems told Business Insider via Instagram that she has “numerous fake accounts” promoting “nonsensical ‘weight loss’ coffee.”

In a post on Douyin in October, Mo gleefully said: “We were the first to use doctors. People call us the Doctor Group now, it’s hilarious.” He then showed how his team in the office put together video clips and published them under Tiktok handles like @dr.kara0, dr_merlin and doctor_mccree and dozens of others, according to the FT. .

Now Tiktok users are slowly catching up on the scam. So Mo’s team has moved to selling legitimate merchandise on the US Tiktok marketplace for sale.

“We see a greater opportunity ahead of us. Now we will not only make money from selling goods. We will transform into a company with sustainable operations, logistics and a team of influencers,” said Mo.

