Tim, 20 thousand employees for the network company

Tim launches the NetCo organization, the business unit that will be transferred to FiberCop upon closing of the transaction for the sale of the fixed network to KKR, scheduled for summer 2024. The business unit, the company reports in a press release, will include the fixed network and the relevant properties, of which it will be responsible for the management, the wholesale activity and the entire shareholding in the subsidiary Telenergia. The division is made up of over 20 thousand people, of which over 19 thousand already work in the Wholesale & Network area, while another 900 or so come from Tim’s staff functions.

Following the new organisation, the services component of the Tim group (ServCo) will employ a total of approximately 16,300 Full Tim Equivalents corresponding to approximately 17,500 people as of December 1st, and will include the component relating to the mobile network.

Outside the scope of the sale it is still there Sparkle. Tim’s board of directors rejected Kkr’s offer of 700 million considering it too low. The fund has until December 5th to relaunch but it is very likely that Sparkle could go directly to the Treasury, for around 1 billion, given the strategic nature of the asset. However, the complex operation to unbundle the network, which will have to be examined by the Authorities and completed in the summer, does not convince the market. In fact, despite everything, Tim shares remain weak on the stock market, so much so that the company’s capitalization remains below 6 billion euros.