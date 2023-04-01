Il Sole24ore returns to the issue of fixed network tariffs defined by Agcom, indicating that the impact for TIM would be around 60mn compared to the 90mn initially envisaged (in the event of approval of the proposal subject to public consultation). Equita recalls “that Tim had incorporated the

benefit of the new fixed network tariffs per plan, but not 100% so, as already commented, we see the news as neutral/slightly positive, as it should not be pejorative compared to the plan assumptions and would eliminate an element of uncertainty” they conclude. At the moment in Piazza Affari the Tim share is +0.80%.