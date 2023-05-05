Home » Tim: accelerates on the stock exchange, MEF in favor of joint offer for NetCo
Telecom Italia accelerates again on the Stock Exchange, with an increase of 5.5%, reaching 0.262 euros. Yesterday, Tim’s board of directors decided to grant additional time, until June 9, for the presentation of improved offers for the Netco network. This decision was taken into consideration of the willingness of one of the bidders to improve its proposal.

According to what has been learned in the last few hours, the MEF would also support the hypothesis of a joint Cdp-Macquarie offer with Kkr and would also be willing to involve F2i (source Ansa).

Developments that could make it possible to achieve a valuation of NetCo closer to the requests of Tim and the first shareholder Vivendi, who values ​​the infrastructure at around 30 billion.

