The telecommunications supervisory authority (Agcom) wants to see clearly. And he asks Tim for an update on the co-investment offer for the creation of fiber networks and on the implementation of the plan industrialist illustrated to the Authority’s Council on 9 March 2022. The authority has in fact convened the top management of the former public monopolist for ahearing that will be relevant for the assessments that Agcom has the task of carrying out on the competitive context of the markets for access to network infrastructures.

The dossier has never been hotter given that the future of the fiber network is in the spotlight after the two offers presented by Kkr and the Cdp-Macquarie tandem. The proposals worth around 20 billion will be analyzed by Tim’s board on 15 March. But it is not certain that the board of directors will express itself immediately. The decision could in fact slip.

Meanwhile, Tim’s first shareholder, the French group Vivendi, has made intense be a “very active” partner. The target? “Extracting value for all shareholders”. According to Vivendi, the offers on the table are significantly lower than the actual value of Tim’s infrastructure. The group headed by the Bolloré family believes that the fair value of the former monopolist’s network is equal to 31 billion.

But the market does not believe in a race to raise as evidenced by the profit taking on the stock. The Tim share dropped 0.45% at 0.31 euro.