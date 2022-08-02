TIM, with reference to the agreement for the sale of Daphne 3 shares (company that holds 30.2% of the capital of INWIT) signed on April 14, 2022 with a consortium of investors led by Ardian, announces that today the conditions precedent upon closing. This is what emerges from a note that was released yesterday evening by TIM.

TIM, Daphne 3, Vodafone Europe and Central Tower Holding Company, as direct and indirect shareholders of INWIT, have entered into an agreement for the termination of the shareholders’ agreement existing between them (the ‘INWIT Agreement’).

The agreement establishes that the shareholder agreement in INWIT will be resolved before the closing of the sale of the stake in Daphne 3 and, in any case, at the latest on August 31, 2022.

As already communicated to the market, upon completion of the transaction, the consortium led by Ardian – a world-leading private investment company – will hold a 90% stake in Daphne 3, while TIM will keep the remaining 10% of the capital.

Against the sale of 41% of the capital of Daphne 3, TIM will collect approximately € 1.3 billion, in addition to the repayment of the loan for approximately € 200 million, granted by TIM in 2020 at the time of the establishment of Daphne 3.

The termination of the INWIT Agreement and the closing of the transaction will not give rise to any obligation to make a takeover bid (takeover bid) on INWIT. Following the closing, the Ardian-led consortium will hold full and exclusive control of

Daphne 3, while TIM will be granted certain minority governance rights, both on Daphne 3 and on INWIT, in order to protect the investment made, as is the practice in transactions of this nature.