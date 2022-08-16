While there are less than two months to go to the political elections on 25 September, when the Italians will be called to vote after the fall of the Draghi government in the middle of summer, rumors about how parties and coalitions will be able to move on some hot economic and financial issues . In the last few days, the center-right program aimed at renegotiating Draghi’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) has been looked at.

The rumors about the Tim plan by Fratelli d’Italia

But not only that, the Telecom Italia issue is also on the table. Over the weekend, the national newspapers took up the speculative theme raised by Bloomberg last Friday about a plan supported by Fratelli d’Italia which would provide for a takeover by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti on Tim and the sale of customers and Brazil to third parties. According to “La Repubblica” such a plan could only be implemented after the elections, just as the electoral outcome will probably have to be awaited also for the advancement of the current plan which provides for an offer for the network only.

The plan and the two flaws, according to Equita

By sifting through the rumors of the last few days, Equita, which confirms the hold evaluation (keep in portfolio) on Tim, identifies two defects. “CDP should substantially already have an agreement with a third party ready to take over assets outside the network so as not to increase the antitrust risk compared to the operation on the network alone. It is not an unrealistic scenario (eg CVC could be interested in participating in the takeover bid) but it would still be complex ”, explain the experts of the Milanese sim who focus on the second“ defect ”of the plan. “The risk for CDP of not reaching the control of the extraordinary (a condition that we imagine binding) would be quite high if Vivendi decided not to join with its 24%”, the analysts write again.

According to Equita “any decision on Tim can only take place after the elections. The current plan seems more linear and already shared. A takeover bid by CDP would only make sense if it is impossible to reach an agreement on the value of the network with Tim’s board of directors or with Vivendi. In both scenarios, the stock would have a certain speculative appeal with timing that is not immediate but still reasonable and speculative valuations that are expressed by our target of € 0.39 per share (built on the scenario of building the single network) “. “The main risk with respect to the speculative scenario is that the government that will be appointed post elections is not interested in pursuing the hypothesis of the single network, a scenario that at the moment does not find supporting elements”, underline again from the SIM.

Tim in red on the stock market, -46.5% YTD

Meanwhile in Piazza Affari, the Tim stock is limping and yielding more than 3% on the lows of the day. Levels far from the + 6% recorded last Friday in the wake of Bloomberg’s first indiscretions on the potential nationalization plan of Giorgia Meloni’s party. The negative streak for Tim starts again, with a drop of around 46.5 percent since the beginning of the year.