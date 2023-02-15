MILAN. Tim’s 2022 closes with results above estimates. If total revenues amounted to 15.78 billion (+3.1%) , those from services are fixed at 14.6 billion euros, up by 1.3% when the company’s forecasts saw it falling between ‘1 and 3% (in the low single digit). The positive contribution of Brazil and the improvement of the domestic market were decisive. Ebitda, which expresses the gross margins of the telecommunications group, fell by 6.7% to 6 billion, but even here the company estimates spoke of a drop in the high part of the single figure, ie between 7 and 9%. An improvement in the situation that is evident in the fourth quarter of last year, when revenues from services rise by 3.6% compared to the previous year, to 3.9 billion euros, while the EBITDA increases by 2.7% , to 1.5 billion euro, reversing the negative trend of the previous quarters.

During the last three months of the year, the group explains, cost containment actions continued, leading to a “reduction compared to the inertial trend” of around 337 million euro for the entire year, “reaching 112%” of the target set for 2022. The net financial debt amounted to 25.37 billion euros, the adjusted one net of lease contracts is 20.015 billion, an increase of 2.442 billion.

Going into detail on the parts that make up Telecom, the NetCo network closed the year with a 4% drop in total revenues and a 4% drop in revenues from services. As of December 31, it managed 16 million fixed accesses, with a market share of 80%. Tim Consumer (services to the general public) in turn recorded a drop of 9% in total revenues and 7% from services, while Tim Enterprise (large customers and public administration) recorded a +8% in total revenues and a + 11% of revenues from services.