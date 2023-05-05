Home » Tim, Board of Directors: inadequate offers, the relaunch of Kkr is awaited. Title leap
Business

Tim, Board of Directors: inadequate offers, the relaunch of Kkr is awaited. Title leap

by admin
Tim, Board of Directors: inadequate offers, the relaunch of Kkr is awaited. Title leap

Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola

Tim, the board expects a final offer from either bidder by June 9th

Tim’s board of directors, which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, analyzed in depth the non-binding offers received for Netco by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie and Kkr and deemed them not yet adequate.

Therefore, a statement from the company reads, considering the willingness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve itthe board decided to probe this availability, in order to obtain a final offer by June 9th.

According to sources close to the dossier, at the moment, Kkr would be willing to improve its offer. However, even the CDP-Macquaire tandem could theoretically make a further proposal by 9 June.

Tim leaps on the stock market after the lengthening of the offer times for the network (+3.46%)

Positive start this morning on the Stock Exchange for Tim shares after last night’s board meeting. Tim shares are currently the ones with the biggest gains, at +3.46%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Just Eat hires 4,000 permanent riders and starts career paths

You may also like

Migrants, French attack on Meloni: Mattarella tugs on...

Inflation in Switzerland – Despite the decline in...

Why the battery discharges itself over time

Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit close to 2 billion...

Germany will lose over 5 million workers by...

US banks: PacWest (+52%) leads the comeback

FDP considers advance on motorway speed limit to...

Ferrari, record accounts without price war. Vigna: «Agility...

This is how the Plan A founder came...

Piaggio runs, the first quarter closes with sales...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy