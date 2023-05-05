Tim, Board of Directors: inadequate offers, the relaunch of Kkr is awaited. Title leap

Tim, the board expects a final offer from either bidder by June 9th

Tim’s board of directors, which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, analyzed in depth the non-binding offers received for Netco by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie and Kkr and deemed them not yet adequate.

Therefore, a statement from the company reads, considering the willingness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve itthe board decided to probe this availability, in order to obtain a final offer by June 9th.

According to sources close to the dossier, at the moment, Kkr would be willing to improve its offer. However, even the CDP-Macquaire tandem could theoretically make a further proposal by 9 June.

Tim leaps on the stock market after the lengthening of the offer times for the network (+3.46%)

Positive start this morning on the Stock Exchange for Tim shares after last night’s board meeting. Tim shares are currently the ones with the biggest gains, at +3.46%.

