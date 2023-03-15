TIM’s Board of Directors met today to examine the non-binding offer presented by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie for the purchase of NetCo, the company to be incorporated which would essentially control the management and infrastructure perimeter of the fixed network, including and the businesses of FiberCop, as well as the stake in Sparkle. This proposal follows KKR’s non-binding offer to purchase a stake in Netco.

The board examined the content of the Consortium’s offer, also with the help of the analyzes and insights carried out by the management with the support of the advisors. In the light of the information received, the Board greatly appreciated the interest of the Consortium, even considering that the proposal, like that of KKR, does not reflect the value of the asset and TIM’s expectations.

Therefore, in accordance with what happened with KKR, to favor the alignment of the conditions of the proposed transaction with the relevant strategic framework for TIM, the Board resolved to make available to the Consortium – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the additional information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the offer.

Furthermore, in order to allow both the Consortium and KKR to present their improved offers in a defined competitive process, it has mandated the Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriola, to start a regulated process, sending both bidders a process letter indicating the terms in which they will be given access to further specific information elements, the same for both bidders and the forms through which each of them may submit a non-binding improved offer by the deadline of 18 April 2023.