Tim board of directors, Pansa enters the council, defeated Carta

Tim, Pansa co-opted to the council, defeated Carta

There were two names on Tim’s boardroom table. In addition to that of Luciano Carta former president of Leonardo and sponsored by Vivendi, at the end of its investigation, the Appointments Committee also proposed an alternative, Alexander Pansapresident of Sparkle, Chief of Police from 2013 to 2016 and Director General of the Department of Security Information from 2016 to 2018.

Nine votes to five

In the end, surprisingly, Pansa won with nine votes in favor against five, who therefore enters the Board as a new director in place of the outgoing Arnaud DePuyfontaineTim’s official explanation would be that Pansa already knows the dossiers and the other candidate presented by Vivendi does not. Furthermore, Vivendi is Tim’s relative majority shareholder with 23.9%, but in this case it would have no say. In reality, the choice is based on the fact that Carta would have opposed the board of directors network unbundlingwhich Vivendi does not want to fail to obtain for sale, it seems, at least 26 billion euros.

The rise in the stock market

In short, a figure higher than the 21-23 billion that the Macquarie and Kkr funds would be willing to purse. Meanwhile on the stock exchange Tim closed up by 4,54% a 0,25 euro. The stock was driven by speculation on the network dossier which will have its next step at the Board meeting on June 19, when an initial evaluation of the offers presented by Kkr and by the consortium Cdp/Macquarie. Network spin-off telenovela Tim saw a new entrant for possible match contribution by F2ithe largest Italian independent manager of infrastructure funds.