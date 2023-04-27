Tim, board of directors ready to say no to offers for the network

Slightly rising title

After the substantial reductions following the presentation of the improved offers for the network, the Telecom share jumps and gains about 2 and a half percentage points. Nothing in particular, lateral movements in view of the key appointment on May 4 when the board of directors will be called to respond to the non-binding proposals arrived from the US Kkr fund and the CDP-Macquarie consortium. THEn recent days the first shareholder, the French of Vivendi, said first informally and then officially that the proposals are considered low (19.3 billion that of the Cassa, 21 billion put on the plate by Kkr against the 31 of Vivendi’s valuation) and that a new chapter must be “opened” in Tim.

It means that there is also a governance problem that de Puyfontaine (CEO of Vivendi) and his companions consider no longer adequate. The will to install Massimo Sarmi (current president of Fibercop controlled 37.5% by Kkr) in place of Salvatore Rossi is dated. New, but not brand new, is the idea of ​​yet another change at the top of the former monopolist. According to the French, the distrust of Pietro Labriola would have come from the transfer market which rejected the manager’s remuneration in the shareholders’ meeting of 20 April. A vote, that of the funds that have an important weight in Tim, which would not only concern the economic part but also the work of Labriola. It is difficult to say who could replace ex Tim Brazil.

In this regard, it should be noted that the CEO of the former monopolist was in Paris on Tuesday. Here he would not have met de Puyfontaine and the president, Yannick Bollorè. He would have been received only by a few managers of the group, to whom, according to rumors, he would have reported that Kkr’s offer would be preferable, also due to the good rental contract it guarantees to the future ServiceCo.

Towards rejection

It will be, however, it seems almost obvious that the board of four will reject the two offers arrived for the network. Beyond the substance of the same, in fact, it seems difficult for a board of directors without a representative of the first shareholder to take responsibility for accepting proposals so clearly rejected by the first shareholder himself. So? In addition to the flat no, there remains a hypothesis considered residual but which could actually take hold: granting very short times to one of the two contenders (there would be an exclusive in this case) to present a new offer that comes as close as possible to the desired Vivendi.

Let’s say that between the 20-21 offered and the 31 requested, the synthesis could be found at 26. But even on this option there are some “buts”. First of all, at the moment neither Cdp nor Kkr seem willing to go up to this threshold. Second: even if it were, it is not written anywhere that Vivendi would be willing to accept an offer that would still be low. The French have made it clear in every way that they would prefer a private take. An offer on all Tim with a fund and a public entity that starts from an agreement on the network, which at the end of the delisting and the rest of the operation would still be under public control, while the Service Co would remain in Vivendi.

Antitrust risk

The hypothesis is not new and at a certain point it faded because Cdp was not willing to take on the Antitrust risk (the Cassa also controls Open Fiber with Macquarie, the company that is struggling to cable the country), “condicio sine qua non” post from kkr. Compared to this situation, it seems that nothing has changed, so why should the operation go through today? In short, either one of the two parties changes their mind at the moment or the subjects involved could change. TOAnother public entity could be involved in the position of Cdp, but it’s really hard to understand who could have the right characteristics, and other funds could arrive in place of Kkr. Of course, if the offers were to be rejected in a week’s time, it would be up to Vivendi to find a solution and also in a short time.

Meeting with the government denied

For this reason the rumors of a meeting between the French and the government (de Puyfontaine with Fazzolari and then with Salvini) continue to circulate, even if denied. In this match, the government’s role remains fundamental. Also because in the background – with a gross debt of 31 billion – the hypothesis of a substantial capital increase remains. And also because the other players in the highly complicated telecommunications market are on the move. Second Bloomberg contacts between Iliad and Vodafone would be resumed for a possible aggregation of some activities, including the Italian ones. It’s nothing new. Already at the beginning of 2022, in fact, Iliad had presented an offer for the assets of Vodafone Italia around 11 billion billion.