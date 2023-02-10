Tim Brasil grows beyond forecasts

The Brazilian subsidiary of Telecom Italia, Brazil Team, ended 2022 with a fourth quarter above analysts’ estimates. Revenues for the year grew by 19.5%, to 3.6 billion, while the ebitda rose by 17.2%, exceeding 1.79 billion euros, with a margin equal to 47.4% of the turnover, at the top of the sector.

The last three months have done very well: revenues have risen by 22%, exceeding 1.2 billion euros estimated by Bloombergwhile the EBITDA grew by 20%.

“Leadership consolidata”

“Tim has consolidated his leadership through important transformations that have changed the group, such as the leadership in the implementation of 5G and the incorporation of most of Oi’s mobile assets – said the CEO Alberto Griselli -. To successfully crown this period of intense work, we closed 2022 as the only operator present in all 5,570 Brazilian municipalities. The goal is to make Tim Brasil the best operator in the country”.