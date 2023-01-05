Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Macquarie could submit a non-binding offer for Netco, Tim’s landline vehicle, by 20 January.

This was reported by Il Messaggero, according to which the proposal should be around 17-18 billion euros, including about 10 billion of Tim’s debt and 21,000 employees.

The scheme would follow that of the Memorandum of Understanding set aside in November, but this time without the involvement of Open Fiber, to reduce the risk of obstacles from the antitrust.

Tim’s main shareholder, Vivendi, would instead push for a proportional demerger of Tim into two listed telcos, ServiceCo and Netco, leaving the market to assign the relative valuations. This hypothesis, however, would not be appreciated by Cdp as it would lead to an excess of residual debt for ServCo (about 8 billion too much).

According to Equita analysts, to date there are no elements that suggest a possible meeting point, but the SIM notes “positively the strong commitment of the government on the dossier and the willingness on the part of the government to identify forms of support for the sector that can bring the parties together.” Tim’s Board of Directors will meet on January 18th.