Meeting this week between the parties involved in the integration project between the TIM and Open Fiber networks. TIM announced that CDP Equity, Macquarie and Open Fiber have communicated that the evaluation process currently underway, given the scale of the transaction and the time needed to analyze all the information received from TIM, requires an extension of the indicative timeline originally discussed, and said they were ready to discuss it again; For its part, KKR confirmed its intention to remain aligned with TIM in the discussion on the MoU.

The note from TIM follows its request for an update on the implementation status of the Memorandum of Understanding relating to the integration project between the TIM and Open Fiber networks, signed last May.