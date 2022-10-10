Home Business Tim: Cdp, Open Fiber and Macquarie want to discuss the timeline for network integration
Business

Tim: Cdp, Open Fiber and Macquarie want to discuss the timeline for network integration

by admin

Meeting this week between the parties involved in the integration project between the TIM and Open Fiber networks. TIM announced that CDP Equity, Macquarie and Open Fiber have communicated that the evaluation process currently underway, given the scale of the transaction and the time needed to analyze all the information received from TIM, requires an extension of the indicative timeline originally discussed, and said they were ready to discuss it again; For its part, KKR confirmed its intention to remain aligned with TIM in the discussion on the MoU.

The note from TIM follows its request for an update on the implementation status of the Memorandum of Understanding relating to the integration project between the TIM and Open Fiber networks, signed last May.

See also  Shin Kong Optoelectronics: It is estimated that the annual net profit in 2021 will be 3.1 million yuan to 4.6 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 80.99% to 87.19% _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

The iPhone 14 Plus broke as soon as...

Generali continues the buyback. Treasury shares rise to...

BOSS Zhipin submits dual primary listing application to...

The Fed’s second-in-command reiterates to keep restrictive interest...

Summer time, the abolition would cost almost 3...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen: OPEC+ production cut decision...

Unicredit in the front row on the Ftse...

Not the climate but the expensive bills, to...

Milan stock exchange without verve, KO Tim and...

Enea teaches Lombard companies how to make a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy