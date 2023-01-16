The TIM stock accelerates upwards after the news of the resignation from the board of directors of Vivendi Arnaud de Puyfontaine. The indiscretions of Il Sole 24 Ore have been confirmed, as emerges from the Ansa agency, which reports what was declared by some sources close to the French.

“Until a new season is opened for Tim, Arnaud de Puyfontaine wishes to devote all his energies in his capacity as CEO of Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder since 2015, with the aim of re-establishing a growth path for Tim and to see the real value of the company and its network adequately recognized”, reports the Ansa agency, recalling that Vivendi attributes a much higher value to the Tim network than that recognized by Cdp.

“In this phase of dialogue between Tim’s main shareholders and the government, it is essential that all interested parties can be free to operate constructively and transparently in the interests of Tim and all its shareholders,” sources close to told us. to Vivendi, according to reports from Ansa, in relation to de Puyfontaine’s resignation.

The sources allegedly reiterated that Vivendi remains “a long-term investor” and “strongly confirms its industrial interest in Tim and its willingness to undertake further industrial operations in Italy”.

The CEO of Vivendi had been on the TIM board since 2015. Vivendi is TIM’s largest shareholder with a 23.75% stake in the capital.