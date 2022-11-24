Welfare for reconciliation

The company’s new deal fits within the larger model welfare of Timwhich provides for various initiatives to support parenthood and the family, including reimbursements for nursery and nursery school fees, summer stays and scholarships abroad, and programs dedicated to physical and mental well-being and health mental health, prevention and dissemination of correct lifestyles.

The bet on a new organizational model

The trade unions are very satisfied and should be convened by the Prime Minister on Monday 28 November on the subject of the single network and Tim. For Riccardo Saccone, national secretary of the Slc Cgil, «it is an agreement that confirms the willingness of the parties to bet on a new organizational model. It is a balanced model, which provides important answers in terms of work/life balance and guarantees for the management of complicated personal situations. Under current legislation, the agreements between the parties, which are not mandatory, are in any case good news which confirms, despite the complexity of these issues, the will to build shared organizational models».

“We have avoided corporate one-sidedness, achieved the right balance between presence and remote work, maximum attention to caregivers, respect for those who have institutes such as 104, confirmation of the recognition of the meal voucher”, comments Alessandro Faraoni, general secretary of Fistel Cisl. “We are convinced – he adds – that everything can be improved but this agreement represents a further step forward in industrial relations and in giving complete answers to the workers despite the difficult period of the company and of Italy”. For Giorgio Serao of the Fistel Cisl national secretariat “the definition of an agreement on smart working should not be a substitute for other tools that have been used up to now in some sectors, such as for example experimental teleworking but also, in the management of delicate cases, management teleworking for people with serious pathologies».

Monday’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi

After the agreement on agile work, the unions are looking forward to Monday’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi. «The topic of what to do about Tim still remains in total confusion and uncertainty. We are continuing to read, every day, various press reports about Tim and his future. The category union officially asked, together with the confederal leaders of Uil, CGIL and CISL, in the first meeting with Premier Meloni, for a discussion on the ‘dossier on Tim’», says the general secretary of Uilcom Uil Salvo Ugliarolo. «For too long we have witnessed the most total confusion on the part of the various governments on this important chapter which concerns one of the largest companies in our country – continues the trade unionist -. Regardless of who will have the political delegation to follow this dossier, we hope that as early as next Monday’s meeting we can open a constructive discussion on the future of this important company. We have always expressed our opposition to hypotheses of stew from this group».