Pronounced weakness on Tim which today reached a new all-time low at € 0.1743 and is currently down by more than 3% to € 0.1762. The negativity comes after CDP and the Macquarie Infrastructure Fund said they need more time to prepare their landline offer. The parties will meet this week. The delay is seen as a “great disappointment”, remarks Banca Akros.

Today’s press indications report that by the end of October a non-binding offer could arrive, with a deadline for the binding one to be postponed to the end of the year. In addition, Il Messaggero suggests a valuation range of 18 to 21 billion euros (with Vivendi aiming for a valuation of 31 billion euros). Il Sole 24 Ore recalls that CDP’s first offer would have reached 15 billion euros, adding that an agreement could be found above 20 billion euros.

Since the beginning of the year, the TIM stock has recorded almost -60%, the second worst performer of the Ftse Mib.