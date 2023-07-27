Tim Cook’s Journey to Getting an Apple Card: A Denial, Controversy, and Finally Approval

Title: Apple CEO Tim Cook Faces Obstacles When Applying for Apple Card, Report Reveals

Subtitle: Not even Tim Cook has everything he wants when he asks for it!

Apple CEO Tim Cook, known for being one of the first testers of Apple’s products and services, encountered difficulties when trying to obtain an Apple Card, according to a recent report from The Apple Post. It appears that Cook’s initial request for the product was denied, highlighting an interesting exception in his role as the head of the tech giant.

The issue of discrimination regarding Apple Card approvals first came to light in 2019 when Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, denounced his wife’s card application being denied despite having the same assets and income as him. However, Cook’s case is linked to the strict policies of Goldman Sachs, the financial institution associated with Apple.

Goldman Sachs employs underwriting systems to assess an applicant’s financial status, considering factors such as income, debt, and other qualifications. Cook’s rejection, it seems, was due to the perceived high fraud risks associated with being a high-profile CEO, setting off immediate red flags.

Engineers from both Apple and Goldman Sachs worked tirelessly behind the scenes to find a solution to the problem, as Cook’s rejection raised concerns. Eventually, an exception was made, allowing the CEO to obtain his Apple Card before its official launch.

Apple Card, introduced by Apple in 2019 within the United States, offers an array of benefits. It allows users to make purchases using Apple Pay on their Apple devices or utilize the optional titanium Apple Card bank card. Notably, the Apple Card is renowned for its security features as it does not have a security number or code, making it one of the most secure credit cards available.

Recent social media campaigns and speculation suggest that Apple may be planning to extend the availability of the Apple Card beyond the United States or potentially launch a new credit service called Apple Pay Later, which is currently in the testing phase.

As Tim Cook’s experience reveals, even the CEO of Apple encounters hurdles when it comes to getting what he wants. This highlights that no one is immune to the challenges of accessing certain services, even within their own company.

