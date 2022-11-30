Home Business Tim crashes (-5.3%) at the end of the Ftse Mib, Butti: “total takeover bid is fantasy”
Business

Tim crashes (-5.3%) at the end of the Ftse Mib, Butti: “total takeover bid is fantasy”

by admin
Tim crashes (-5.3%) at the end of the Ftse Mib, Butti: “total takeover bid is fantasy”

Strong sales on Telecom Italia shares, bringing up the rear of the Ftse Mib with a drop of 5.3% to 0.206 euros, after having recorded a collapse of up to 8%. The decline in Piazza Affari follows the words of the undersecretary of the Prime Minister with responsibility for the TLCs, Alessio Butti, who ruled out the hypothesis of a total takeover bid on Tim by the government.

“Speaking of a totalitarian takeover bid again is a fantasy,” Butti declared during a meeting in Rome, adding that this option has never been discussed. The undersecretary specified that the government’s objective remains that of “ensuring public control of Tim’s fixed network”, with methods yet to be defined. A partial acquisition of Tim cannot be ruled out, in order to combine the former monopolist’s network with the assets of Open Fiber and create a single national network.

Previously, CDP Equity, Macquarie Asset Management and Open Fiber announced that they will not present an offer for Tim’s fixed network, on the day on which the deadline established by the letter of intent presented in May expires. The parties remain open to collaborating with the Italian government to find the best market solutions for a national grid.

See also  Shanghai Electric: Expected to lose 8.9 billion to 10.3 billion yuan in 2021_ Securities Times

You may also like

FTX serial explosion, two more cryptocurrency exchanges closed...

ESG, for large European companies the taxonomy is...

Apple’s most accurate analyst: iPhone 14 Pro series...

Bpm, Aspi, Tim: major business projects for inclusion

Europe closes positively and Piazza Affari (+0.6%) is...

The countdown to industrialization is ringing, is the...

Startups, foreign investments push Italy over 2 billion

The Bank of the Communist Party of China...

Cruises, Venice focuses on widespread stopovers

Eurozone Inflation High Uncertainty Central Bankers Signal More...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy