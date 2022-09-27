Excellent farewell in Tim’s advice. Taking a step back is Luca de Meo, an independent director, who has resigned “with effect – explains a note from the telecommunications group – starting from the end of the meeting of the board of directors” called for tomorrow, Thursday 29 September. De Meo, who is the CEO of the Renault group, motivated the decision with «the direct commitment that he must now dedicate to the profound transformation of the Renault Group,

a commitment that would not allow him to contribute adequately to the challenges that Tim is facing ».

As is known, the CDP is working to present an offer for the Telecom network by mid-October in order to set up a single network company, merging the infrastructure of the former monopolist with Open Fiber, a 60% owned subsidiary. by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Now De Meo will be replaced with another independent director and the nomination and remuneration committee will start the investigation to co-opt a new director.