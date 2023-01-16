Home Business TIM, De Puyfontaine resigns. The statement and the reaction of the title to Piazza Affari
The official press release from Tim arrives, relating to the resignation from the board of directors of the telephone company of the CEO of Vivendi, Arnaud De Puyfontaine. The note reads that “TIM announces that the Director Arnaud De Puyfontaine has resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of TIM, with immediate effect”.

TIM adds in the press release that “Arnaud De Puyfontaine added that, in this phase of constructive dialogue between TIM’s main shareholders and the institutions under the leadership of the new government, it is essential that all parties are free to work constructively and transparently in the interest of the Company and all its shareholders.

“In this sense – De Puyfontaine – deems it appropriate to devote himself, as Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, to re-establish

for TIM a path of growth and to ensure that the real value of the Group and of the network, in its uniqueness, are correctly recognized. Lastly, the Director confirmed that TIM and Italy remain central to the plans

Vivendi investment. The Chairman Salvatore Rossi, interpreting the thoughts of the entire Board of Directors, thanks Arnaud De Puyfontaine for the valuable contribution he has made to the Company over the years. Arnaud de Puyfontaine does not appear to own TIM ordinary shares”.

The CEO of Vivendi had been on the TIM board since 2015. Vivendi is TIM’s largest shareholder with a 23.75% stake in the capital.

The TIM share accelerated on the rise in Piazza Affari, recording an increase of almost +3% at 13.45 Italian time to 0.2569 euros.

