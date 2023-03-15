Listen to the audio version of the article

It will be head to head between the offers of Kkr on one side and Cdp-Macquarie on the other. For Netco (network plus Sparkle), as foreseeable and foreseen on the eve Tim has decided to keep alive both proposals arrived at the Board of Directors, however asking for improvements. Which must arrive by April 18.

Tim, according to a note, examined the offer of Cdp and Macquarie and assessed that “like that of Kkr it does not reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectations” and is opening a competition between the two suitors . The board of directors, continues to read, «has given a mandate to the Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriola, to start a regulated process, sending both bidders, through their advisors, a process letter indicating the terms to which they will be given access to additional specific information elements, the same for both bidders; the forms through which each of them will be able to present a non-binding improvement offer within the deadline of 18 April».

In short, this, specifies the Tim note, is the outcome of the examination that was carried out “also with the help of the analyzes and insights carried out by management with the support of advisors”. The Board “very much appreciated the interest expressed while considering that the same – like KKR’s non-binding proposal – does not reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectations”. As for Kkr, some specific information elements will therefore also be made available to Cdp and Macquarie and requests for further information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the proposal. Lastly, it will be the Related Parties Committee that will carry out its investigative functions in relation to both offers.

Which the Committee did last Friday in relation to the offer by CDP and Macquarie presented to Tim the previous Sunday, given that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is a 9.8% shareholder of the telephone company. From antitrust issues to valuation problems, there are still various issues to be worked out. The first theme, that of the problems that could come from the lens of Brussels, is what would have led Kkr to blow up the bank of the possible union of intents between the two consortia of bidders which Palazzo Chigi was aiming for. The shipwreck of that attempt – which in any case, according to some rumors, the Government is attempting to re-propose – had the almost immediate reaction of the presentation of the offer by Cdp and Macquarie.

It must be said that on the Antitrust issue CDP and Macquarie consider decisive, for their part, the planned willingness to pre-notify Brussels of the offer presented to Tim to take over the Network. A strategic and functional move to define a “complete” package on which to start the negotiations with the Tlc group, providing initial visibility on any divestments requested by the European Antitrust, together with the identification of potential buyers among which there could be, as anticipated on the Only 24 Hours of 8 March, F2i.