Tim, Elisabetta Romano appointed president of Sparkle

Elisabetta Romano appointed president of Sparkle

Elisabetta Romano appointed president of Sparkle

Elisabetta Romano has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sparkle, the global operator of the Group, the first operator of international services in Italy and among the first in the world. The CEO Enrico Maria Bagnasco maintains the leadership of Sparkle with the powers conferred upon his appointment last November.

The appointment comes following the resignation of Alessandro Pansa, who has decided to leave his role as Chairman of Sparkle and Tesly to better concentrate on his new position as member of the Board of Directors of TIM. My best thanks go to Alessandro Pansa for the work he has done over the years and best wishes for his renewed commitment to the Board of the parent company.

